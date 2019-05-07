The Great Bath Towel Controversy of 2019 taught us many things, like what the heck a bath sheet is and how often people do their laundry.
For those of you who don’t remember TowelGate, it all started when Twitter user @Advil asked how many towels were needed in a two-person household ― and sparked a controversy across the internet about washcloths, bath towels and bath sheets.
There’s no right or wrong answer, but we can all agree it’s good to have a few extras on hand for guests and lengthy periods between washes. That’s why we had to check out Wayfair’s summer bed and bath sale that’s going on right now, since it’s loaded with discounts on furniture, area rugs and bathroom items.
The best deal we’ve seen during this Wayfair sale is on the bath linens. We found bath towels for up to 80% off the original price, including this 24-piece towel set that originally retailed for $280 but is on sale for just $56. There are also bath sheets (which, thanks to a tweet from Dictionary.com, we know are just extra-large bath towels) on sale for as low as $14. There’s no denying that’s a bargain no matter what side of the towel debate you’re on.
We’ve rounded up a few bath towels and sheets that you can get for a bargain during Wayfair’s current sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.