For those of you who don’t remember TowelGate, it all started when Twitter user @Advil asked how many towels were needed in a two-person household ― and sparked a controversy across the internet about washcloths, bath towels and bath sheets.

hello fellow adults. my gf and i have a question... what is the correct amount of towels to own? i said 10 and she looked at me like i was crazy. we have zero frame of reference on the appropriate amount of towels in a household of two. — abdul (@Advil) February 17, 2019

There’s no right or wrong answer, but we can all agree it’s good to have a few extras on hand for guests and lengthy periods between washes. That’s why we had to check out Wayfair’s summer bed and bath sale that’s going on right now, since it’s loaded with discounts on furniture, area rugs and bathroom items.

The best deal we’ve seen during this Wayfair sale is on the bath linens. We found bath towels for up to 80% off the original price, including this 24-piece towel set that originally retailed for $280 but is on sale for just $56. There are also bath sheets (which, thanks to a tweet from Dictionary.com, we know are just extra-large bath towels) on sale for as low as $14. There’s no denying that’s a bargain no matter what side of the towel debate you’re on.

We've rounded up a few bath towels and sheets that you can get for a bargain during Wayfair's current sale.

