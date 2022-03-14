Shopping

Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Under-$50 Accessories From Amazon

Plants, artwork, oil diffusers and more can help to turn an everyday bathroom into a sanctuary — without costing an arm and a leg!

One of my favorite things about spring cleaning season is that everything in my house gets a little facelift along the way. Getting rid of clutter or swapping out seasonal decor and old items means that there is more room for fresh accessories and the opportunity to liven up a previously tired room. And the easiest place to do this is the bathroom: just a few new touches here and there and suddenly, it’s been transformed into the spa of your dreams.

Amazon makes it easy to upgrade your bathroom with accessories under $50. This doesn’t need to be a long, expensive project. With the addition of just a few thoughtfully curated accessories and decorations, you can easily elevate your bathroom’s overall vibe.

I’ve rounded up some of my favorite bathroom accessories to give you a head start when it comes to minor bathroom upgrades. From artwork to plants, new towels and more, you’ll be sure to find the one that transforms your space into a spa, giving you the daily (or nightly) respite you deserve.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Apothecary jars
Brass and gold decorative touches can go a long way in making a bathroom feel like a more luxurious space. These apothecary jars from Amolliar are a sleek and stylish way to store everything from cotton balls to makeup brushes and more.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
2
Amazon
New artwork
I find that beach-themed artwork is always welcome in a bathroom. Harness the ethereal calm of the sea with these gorgeous paintings from Moyedecor Art. The four panels feature stunning aerial views of the beach and ocean and are sure to soothe the senses.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3
Amazon
A wooden stool
Stools can be surprisingly handy in a bathroom. Aside from the obvious practical use of reaching something on a high shelf, they can be used to display candles, books, towels and more. This wooden one from Creative Co-op adds a nice rustic touch.
Get it from Amazon for $22.73.
4
Amazon
A runner-style rug
Keep your toes cozy with a runner rug like this one from Safavieh. It adds texture and style that makes bathroom decor feel intentional.
Get it from Amazon for $31.57.
5
Amazon
A portable speaker
Enjoy gentle, soothing music with the help of the Oontz Bluetooth portable speaker. It produces a high-quality clear sound that connects easily to your devices. It's also water-resistant and splash-proof, making it the perfect bathroom companion.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
6
Amazon
A chic bathtub caddy
This Royal Craftwood bathtub tray and caddy will seriously elevate your next bath. It's expandable and has slip-resistant silicone grips so your things stay safe. Use it to hold a book, candle, wine, e-reader and more. It's as decadent as it gets, without breaking the bank.
Get it from Amazon for $49.97.
7
Amazon
A bathroom sink accessories set
Keep your sink and countertop tidy and elegant with this marble-like set. It includes a soap dispenser, toothbrush holder, tumbler cup and soap dish.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
8
Amazon
A set of flameless candles
If you aren't crazy about dealing with wax or having to replace candles, these flameless candles give you the look and vibe without the hassle. They are made of real wax and set in soothing grey glass. The wick design and warm bulb hue make it realistic, so you can set the mood with the click of a button.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
9
Amazon
A set of hanging shelves
Organize clutter with these Love-Kanekei floating shelves. The rustic wood shelves are perfect for plants, candles, decorative touches or even small baskets to corral extraneous bathroom objects. They're easy to hang and will make the space feel more put together.
Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
10
Amazon
A sweet ceramic soap holder
It doesn't get much cuter than this mDesign decorative soap dish. It has a vintage-inspired look, as if it could have come from a farmhouse in the mid-century. It'll keep your soap from slipping and sliding while also looking cute as a button.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11
Amazon
A set of new towels
Spruce up your bath towel situation with this set from Glamburg. It's an eight-piece set made of hotel-quality ring-spun cotton that is perfect for everyday use. It comes in various colors so you can pick the one that best matches your aesthetic.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
12
Amazon
A trio of plants
Bring the outside in by adding a small trio of plants to your bathroom. If it's particularly dark and humid, you may want to opt for fake ones like these from Der Rose. They look lifelike and fresh, adding vibrant spring vibes without the work of having to care for real plants.
Get them from Amazon for $29.99.
13
Amazon
A memory foam bath mat
Talk about plush! This Genteele bath mat is made with strong, durable memory foam that feels like the height of luxury. Available in a variety of colors and sizes, it also happens to be machine washable, making it convenient and low maintenance as well.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14
Amazon
A bamboo slat bathmat
If you're leaning more towards using natural materials throughout your bathroom, then replace your bath mat with this eco-friendly bamboo slat option. It dries quickly and has nine anti-slip gaskets on the bottom to keep it firmly in place.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
15
Amazon
A ceramic oil diffuser
Vivitest's ceramic oil diffuser is as luxe as it gets. It's handmade, easy to use and clean and will make your bathroom smell as luxurious as a hammam. It's a great alternative to clunky, plastic oil diffusers that can often be eyesores.
Get it from Amazon for $42.99.
16
Amazon
A waffle weave robe
Technically we're discussing decor, accessories and other bathroom items, but there's no better way to get major spa-like vibes than with a soft white waffle weave robe like this one that's made from Turkish linen. It's machine washable, cozy, absorbent and even has pockets for your essentials.
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
