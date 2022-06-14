Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

A soothing candle to encourage you to relax

As the name states, this candle will have you feeling out of office and off the grid. It's a musky sandalwood scent with blends of amber and lily and it will encourage you to sit back and relax.



Promising review: "I absolutely am transported into a relaxing zone once this candle is lit. the wonderful smells float through the air as i wind down my day. the candle burns beautifully and i will definitely be buying more!" — Christine