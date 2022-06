Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

A waterproof bathroom speaker with 20,000 positive reviews

What's better than playing some calming spa music as you bathe? Playing said tunes from a fuss-free speaker with a retractable cord and a suction cup holder! This little guy comes in six colors, has twelve hours of play time, connects to most phones and devices and can be submerged in water for up to half an hour — so if it falls in the tub, you don't need to worry."I bought this portable Insmy Bluetooth speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower plus when it rains I could use it outside and not worry if it got wet because of its waterproof rubber covering. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3's that you have on your smartphone or got off your computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker, it produces a nice rich HD sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do to your smartphone , computer, etc. All in all I am very pleased with this Insmy Bluetooth shower speaker and the sound it produces." — John S.