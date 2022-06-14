Shopping

Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

Chilled wine holders, bamboo bath trays and waterproof phone cases to up your bath game.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Brand-Soaking-Lavender-Scented/dp/B07NJQ9RRG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vochill wine cooler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Brand-Soaking-Lavender-Scented/dp/B07NJQ9RRG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Vochill wine cooler</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Brand-Soaking-Lavender-Scented/dp/B07NJQ9RRG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lavender Epsom salts" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Brand-Soaking-Lavender-Scented/dp/B07NJQ9RRG?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">lavender Epsom salts</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36599&u1=bathspa-griffinwynne-06102022-62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lauramercier.com%2F%2Fbody%2Fcleanser%2Fambre-vanill%25C3%25A9-honey-bath-12604465.html%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjw14uVBhBEEiwAaufYxyrtjqWlSONlcHwRst7QWQVEDlye4i92ZaEQ5qOamNSGAfc6y_FZ2xoCu5kQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vanilla honey bubble bath" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=36599&u1=bathspa-griffinwynne-06102022-62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lauramercier.com%2F%2Fbody%2Fcleanser%2Fambre-vanill%25C3%25A9-honey-bath-12604465.html%3Fgclid%3DCjwKCAjw14uVBhBEEiwAaufYxyrtjqWlSONlcHwRst7QWQVEDlye4i92ZaEQ5qOamNSGAfc6y_FZ2xoCu5kQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vanilla honey bubble bath</a> and a<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Craft-Wood-Bathtub-Natural/dp/B01C4IS4Q2?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" bamboo bath tray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Royal-Craft-Wood-Bathtub-Natural/dp/B01C4IS4Q2?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62a35310e4b0c770989fcbdd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3"> bamboo bath tray</a>.
Amazon
A Vochill wine cooler, lavender Epsom salts, vanilla honey bubble bath and a bamboo bath tray.

You don’t have to be a water sign to love luxuriating in a hot bath. Whether it’s a standard part of your weekly self-care routine or if you’re looking for a new way to re-set, you can make the most of the few precious minutes you have alone in your bathroom with the help of a few strategic buys.

To help you elevate your bathroom to spa-like levels, we rounded up the comfiest, coziest and most luxurious items to keep you pampered. All the products included have hundreds, if not thousands, of positive reviews. From chilled wine holders to keep your rosé cool to towel heaters to give you warm and fluffy textiles on demand, these are products to transform your ho-hum bath into a five-star spa.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bamboo bathtub caddy tray with 20,000 positive reviews
Set out your wine, candle, book, facial serums and everything else with this extendable bath caddy tray. It comes in seven colors and adjusts to various tub sizes to ensure all your goodies stay dry as you bathe.

Promising review: "Perfect gift for the bath lover, and a great way to make a bath look more thoughtful and designed even when not in use. Our tub is deep and has handles that this tray fits perfectly on. The ability to slide it apart makes it easy to customize to the right width. When not in use the trays and holders are a perfect place to store bath accessories (bubble bath, candles, etc.) that keep the tub area from looking like a hoarders pile. The holder fits an iPad 12" in the vertical position, but not really horizontally, that's tough if you wanted to watch a show. It's possible to prop it up though using the grooves in the tray so overall this does the trick. Comes with removable soap/wine/stuff trays that can be reconfigured or removed entirely if your tub is not as wide." — C
$50.97 at Amazon (originally $57.97)
2
Vochill
A stemmed wine holder and chiller
Keep the rosé cold and your glass supported with this chilled wine holder. It has a detachable part you store in the freezer, so it's always ready to make your vino perfectly cold. It comes in three colors on Amazon and five colors on the Vochill site to complement your bathroom decor perfectly.

Promising review: "So what if it makes me “extra,” it makes me extra happy to have a nice cool wine! Holy cow! I love this thing. My husband said I was being extra when I ordered it, but whatever. I’m also getting extra enjoyment out of my evening glass of wine now. As a bonus, it doesn’t just keep your wine cool, it can quickly chill a glass of white, too! Definitely works best with stemmed glasses, so I’ve had to switch from my favorite stemless. A small price to pay. I’m pretty obsessed with this product, no matter how “extra” it makes me. Cheers!" — Melissa and Tyler
$49.95 at Vochill$49.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A waterproof bathroom speaker with 20,000 positive reviews
What's better than playing some calming spa music as you bathe? Playing said tunes from a fuss-free speaker with a retractable cord and a suction cup holder! This little guy comes in six colors, has twelve hours of play time, connects to most phones and devices and can be submerged in water for up to half an hour — so if it falls in the tub, you don't need to worry.

Promising review: "I bought this portable Insmy Bluetooth speaker because I needed one that I could use in my shower plus when it rains I could use it outside and not worry if it got wet because of its waterproof rubber covering. I also like that you can plug a SD card into it and listen to MP3's that you have on your smartphone or got off your computer. The sound is the best part of this speaker, it produces a nice rich HD sound and is not tinny like other portable speakers. It comes with a charging cable and it can be hung or be carried with the adjustable lanyard that's attached to it. Pairing via Bluetooth is very easy to do to your smartphone , computer, etc. All in all I am very pleased with this Insmy Bluetooth shower speaker and the sound it produces." — John S.
$25.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A super slim rolling bathroom cart
Luxury is just a push away with this rolling bathroom cart. Keep all your spa essentials like soaps, oils and scrubbers close at hand, and easily store it between the nooks and crannies in your bathroom.

Promising review: "I was searching for a small cart for my half bath, which has very limited space. To my surprise, this cart fits perfectly right besides the pedestal sink, and it also fits right besides the toilet! For a little cart, it is pretty sturdy & you can fit many things on it. I specifically needed it for supplies - paper towels, tissue boxes, toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, baby wipes, air freshener & a box of disposable gloves. The cart makes it convenient having everything within reach." — Wonderful Wife
$26.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A waterproof phone holder with a mount
Sit back and enjoy your favorite movie or TV show with this anti-fog waterproof phone case and mount. It comes in five colors, works with most smartphones and has a highly sensitive touchable screen to keep you in control.

Promising review: "I love this product so much. It is worth every penny. I use it every day. And it is a distraction when I have to wash my hair. It is super stable, the sticker is strong and it doesn’t peel off. The case is also well built and protects my phone very well. If you like to watch your series while you shower, this product is for you. The only issue is that I need to take my phone from its case to fit inside the waterproof box." — Thais Tulio
$16.99 at Amazon
6
Snif
A soothing candle to encourage you to relax
As the name states, this candle will have you feeling out of office and off the grid. It's a musky sandalwood scent with blends of amber and lily and it will encourage you to sit back and relax.

Promising review: "I absolutely am transported into a relaxing zone once this candle is lit. the wonderful smells float through the air as i wind down my day. the candle burns beautifully and i will definitely be buying more!" — Christine
$49 at Snif
7
Amazon
A super cute shower cap if you don't want to get your hair wet
Want to take a relaxing bath but don't want to deal with washing your hair? Sounds like you need a waterproof, reusable shower cap that's not super dorky or bulky. With a front bow and four vibrant patterns, this shower cap is ready to keep your hair dry but still cute as you take a bath.

Promising review: "This shower cap is adorable and gave me island vintage vibes! I felt so stylish that I forgot I was even wearing a shower cap lol. It kept all of my hair tucked away and I didn't have to worry about getting any wet so job well done!" — nicole malik
$21.59+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A full body bath pillow for comfort and cleanliness
If your tub itself is a little grimy or you don't like feeling your naked behind on the hard floor floor, this bath pillow is calling your name. It's super supportive and cushiony, machine washable and has a top tag for easy hanging.

Promising review: "I LOVE this product! I have whiplash and the pillow provides nice support for my neck and the deluxe model mat provides cushion for my aching back. In addition, I usually slide down into the tub because I’m short. The pillow and mat provide the support so that doesn’t happen. I have a semi-porous finish on my tub, so it’s very hard to find a pillow that will adhere to that surface. But, this one has extra large and many suction cups, holding the mat in place. For anyone having trouble with that issue, the trick is to put the mat in before adding the water and press hard on each suction cup. The suction cups are easy to remove. Just empty the tub and slide them; my fingers have no problem reaching under the suction cups.So, all of you bath lovers out there, add your Epsom salts or whatever and relax away!!" — Amazon customer
$32.87+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Floating waterproof flameless tea lights and dried rose petals
Have your movie moment with this spa-ready kit consisting set of 24 reusable, waterproof tea lights and dried rose petals. The lights come with their own batteries, so you can use them to upgrade your baths forever. (Sadly, the rose petals can only be used once.)

Promising review: "It comes with everything you need to make your bathtub look nice for a special night." — Lolo
$19.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of two reusable waterproof silicone face masks
Don't worry about washing off your clay mask or throwing away a paper mask in the middle of your soak. These reusable silicone face masks help your skin absorb your favorite serums and moisturizers. They fit comfortably around your ears, so they'll stay in place as you recline, and they're totally waterproof so you can clean them in the shower after using.

Promising review: "This is great because now I can make my own face masks. It gets really dry in the winter so it's nice to put on some intense facial product and then put this mask on and let the product really have time to soak in and not just dry up instantly. I've seen a lot of improvement in my face since I started doing face masks." — jj
$10.99 at Amazon
11
Laura Mercier
Luxurious vanilla honey bubble bath with a dipper stick
This ultra-luxurious bath crème creates a rich blanket of bubbles and comes with a wooden dipper for easy portioning.

Promising review: "I was given this product as a gift. I loved it so much I had to find it and order it again!! The honey vanilla smells so good and it makes the bubble bath so nice and your skin so soft it’s just perfect!!!!" — DMW6
$60 at Laura Mercier
12
Facetory
A skincare mini fridge to keep your products and facial rollers cool
Step out of a hot tub and treat yourself to some soothing skin care with this makeup mini-fridge. It hold 10 liters, so it will easily store your jade roller and all your favorite serums. It does need to be plugged in, so make sure you find a spot near an outlet.

Promising review: "I wanted a mini fridge for a long time. When I saw this one and read all the reviews, I knew I had to have it! It is as amazing as all the reviews say. I live in a very hot and dry climate and this has helped my skin so much. Skin care has gone from being a chore to something I look forward to every night. This is a very roomy fridge with lots of room for all of your products. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and have had no issues with it." — Samantha K.
$99.95 at Facetory
13
Amazon
An ionic facial steamer with 30,000 positive reviews
No spa night is complete without a deep facial steam. This nifty appliance lets you heat a small towel as you treat your face to the benefits of vaporized water. It has a 30-minute run time and works from a small tank of water.

Promising reviews: "I love using this Nano Steamer! Gives a good amount of hot steam, which helps opening up my pores for easy blackhead/whitehead extraction. I tried a different brand facial steamer before and was completely unsatisfied - it barely gave any steam and wasn't hot enough. This Nano Steamer does exactly what it's supposed to do! It's almost like having a mini sauna at home." — Jekaterina Romanova
$49.95 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A bath towel warmer to continue the pampering after your bath
There's nothing like getting out of a long bath and wrapping yourself in a fresh, warm towel. This towel warmer fits up to two oversized bath sheets and has a timer and temperature adjuster to let you perfect your routine.

Promising review: "I would let it have my baby. One night, I was drinking more whiskey then Paul Bunyan could handle and I put my boxers in there and in just 10 minutes it had my boys feeling like green berets storming a terrorist stronghold. Then I ate some Bojangles, took a shower and dried off with a steaming hot towel out of this bad boy. You should buy two." — Mike G
$139.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
15
Amazon
Or a moist towel steamer for heated wash clothes
For a hot moist towel to put on your face or neck during your bath, look no further than this compact towel steamer. It can hold up to 15 traditional-sized washed cloths, hearing them in just under 15 minutes.

Promising review: "This little towel warmer can kick out some heat and FAST! We love it. It takes our water a while to heat up in the morning so I use these for a quick hot towel. It's perfect. By the time I come out the washroom, the towels are hot. After a quickie, well, before the quickie, I turn it on. By the time its over, I can grab a hot towel real quick and be done with it. Theres soo many things you can do with a fresh hot towel. I think my empty nesting is getting out of control. I almost sat it next to the bed...lol...damn it 40s...lol Love it!" — KJSLM
$54.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A compact essential oil diffuser for extra good smells
Set the spa tone with this compact essential oil diffuser with rotating, adjustable colored light. Diffuse your favorite scents and oils and enjoy some calming colors as you soak.

Promising review: "This is a gift from God himself. This diffuser is amazing. Easy to control color/water output, small and compact, easy to clean, and outright beautiful. It's great for my apartment; I can finally cover up the totally-not-pot smell that the previous tenant so graciously left me. It's also great for setting up a romantic environment when the significant other comes over." — Amazon costumer
$14.99+ on Amazon (originally $19.99)
17
Amazon
Eucalyptus essential oil to transport you into tranquility
Lock down the spa experience with some eucalyptus essential oil to put in your diffuser. Breathe in the cooling scents and feel yourself relax.

Promising review: "First time buying this product. Good quality, strong and powerful eucalyptus smell. It's great to breathe in for your sinues when you're feeling congested, it clears it up naturally. Good glass container no issues with leaking. Will definitely buy again." — Dina
$7.99 at Amazon
18
Amazon
Lavender-scented epsom bath salts
Relax and unwind on a budget with these lavender-scented epsom bath salts. They dissolve easily into the bath and have magnesium sulfate to help relieve muscle tension.

Positive review: "I took a bath using this product for the first time yesterday and adding a cup or two of it to my jacuzzi tub made a world of a difference, compared w a 'plain' or a bubble bath. I was afraid to run the jets bc of the salt, but just soaking in it seemed to melt the stress right off of my body. I slept like a rock all night and had the best round of tennis the next morning. Will definitely use it again!" — EmEs
$4.39 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A waterproof Kindle
Catch up on the latest New York Times bestsellers as you enjoy your bath. This Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and has been tested to withstand accidental drops in the tub. It comes in four colors and two storage sizes to fit into your life.

Promising review: "I received this as a Birthday present from my husband. This Kindle is lighter and thinner than the last generation, noticeably so. The flat edge to edge screen is an improvement in feel and makes it much easier to clean. It still has an excellent non-glare screen that I love for reading outdoors. Mine is the 32G model, which is absolutely the best improvement for me, as my ebook library had outgrown my old Kindle's capacity, forcing me to remove parts of my library from it. It is a personal quirk, but I prefer to have my entire library available to me on my device." — Patsy Hennessey
$129.99 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
20
Amazon
A Gorilla Grip slip-resistant waterproof pillow with 18,000 positive reviews
Say goodbye to trying to nestle your neck on the hard tub edge and hello to this thick, waterproof pillow. It has suction cups on the back so it's easily adjustable to your bath and body, and its waterproof fabric means no mildew in sight. This comes in three sizes and seven colors to find your perfect match.

Promising review: "My husband bought this for me because I LOVE taking baths; it's a nice way to relax and unwind after a long day.. but I've recently had some health problems which has caused me to lose a lot of weight and taking baths has become excruciating. Due to the lack of extra cusion back there now, lying back on the porcelain tub was extremely painful on my spine/bones, and I had resigned to the fact that I wouldn't be taking baths anymore. But, GOOD NEWS, this pillow is a dream come true. I wish I had always had this pillow. It's soooo comfortable! I could almost nap in the tub (but don't!) lol" — Amazon customer
$17.99+ at Amazon (originally $34.99)

Popular in the Community

shoppingself carebathroomsbaths

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Wellness

6 Ways You’re Contributing To Abortion Stigma Without Realizing It

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Novavax COVID Vaccine, Answered

Home & Living

Drowning Doesn’t Look Like Drowning On TV. There Are Subtle Signs To Watch For.

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips For When Everything Is Bad And Your Brain Won’t Shut Off

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

The Best-Looking Items From Target's Popular Home Collection

Shopping

All The Gear You Didn't Realize You'd Need For Your First Time Camping

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44

Shopping

13 Of Target's Summer Accessories That We're Obsessed With

Shopping

27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

Shopping

TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Can Actually Get At Walmart

Shopping

10 Highly Rated Lounge Chairs, Because Yours Are Probably Old And Ugly

Shopping

51 Viral TikTok Products With So Many Reviews They Basically Have A Cult Following

Shopping

These 10 Affordable Dresses Are Shockingly Perfect For Summer Weddings

Shopping

Hot Sleepers: A Lightweight Summer Comforter Can Help Keep Your Cool

Shopping

This $10 Body Scrubber Is Significantly Less Gross Than Your Loofah

Food & Drink

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns Of Shortage This Summer

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Shopping

36 Low-Maintenance Items That'll Have You Looking Stylish In Seconds

Shopping

Portable Waterproof Speakers For Bringing The Party Poolside

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Wellness

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor

Shopping

This $10 Mosquito Repellent Gets 5 Stars From Me (And Over 2,000 Amazon Reviewers)

Shopping

The Best At-Home Cold Brew Makers, According To Baristas

Shopping

41 Reviewer-Beloved Personal Care Products That Will Make Your Life A Little Easier

Work/Life

Abortion's Becoming A Hot Corporate Benefit. Here’s What You Need To Know To Use It.

Parenting

What Is Gentle Parenting? Here's What You Need To Know

Parenting

16 Relatable Tweets About Prince Louis From Parents Who've Been There

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Pan Quickly Sold Out, But It's Back Today