'The Batman' Trailer Gets A Bonkers Edit That Changes Everything

“The Batman” represented a fresh start for Gotham’s caped crusader, portraying him in the earliest phase of his vigilante career. Now, a new mock trailer mashes that film’s dark vision with the campy style of the 1960s TV show.

Movie star Robert Pattinson is gone, replaced by Adam West, who donned the cape and cowl for the iconic series.

And that’s not the only character swap in the video, which was created by longtime YouTubers Corridor:

“The Batman” is the biggest movie of 2022 so far, grossing $367 million in the United States and $391 million overseas, for a global haul of nearly $760 million in a film market still trying to shake off the toll of the pandemic.

Warner Brothers announced this week that Pattinson and writer/director Matt Reeves will return for a sequel.

Reeves weighed in on the mashup video via Twitter, calling it “amazing.”

There’s a series about The Penguin in the works for HBO Max as well. Colin Farrell, who played the villain in the movie, will also star in the series.