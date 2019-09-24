Jonah Hill Could Be Newest Batman Villain, And Fans Are Dying To Know Which One

Jonah Hill could be joining Robert Pattinson in the cast of the Warner Brothers reboot “The Batman.”
The actor, director and comedian is in talks with producers to play an unspecified villain in the film, according to Variety and Deadline sources.
“Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright has also been in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, according to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive.
Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that Pattinson had been cast as the newest Batman, prompting a mixed response ― although previous Batman Christian Bale threw his support behind the “Twilight” actor.
The reboot will be directed by “War for the Planet of the Apes” filmmaker Matt Reeves and is set to begin pre-production soon, with filming expected to start late this year or early in 2020. The anticipated release date will be in June 2021.
In previous Batman films, villains have included the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy and Catwoman.
People on Twitter were itching to know which villain Hill could be slated to play and threw a number of suggestions out there: