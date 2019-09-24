Jonah Hill Could Be Newest Batman Villain, And Fans Are Dying To Know Which One

Jonah Hill could be joining Robert Pattinson in the cast of the Warner Brothers reboot “The Batman.”

The actor, director and comedian is in talks with producers to play an unspecified villain in the film, according to Variety and Deadline sources.

“Westworld” star Jeffrey Wright has also been in negotiations to play Commissioner Gordon, according to a Hollywood Reporter exclusive.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. announced that Pattinson had been cast as the newest Batman, prompting a mixed response ― although previous Batman Christian Bale threw his support behind the “Twilight” actor.

The reboot will be directed by “War for the Planet of the Apes” filmmaker Matt Reeves and is set to begin pre-production soon, with filming expected to start late this year or early in 2020. The anticipated release date will be in June 2021.

In previous Batman films, villains have included the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

People on Twitter were itching to know which villain Hill could be slated to play and threw a number of suggestions out there:

Obvious choice: The Penguin



Less obvious but still fun choice: Clayface https://t.co/ztpWvdLrYV — Captain Midnight (@midnightcap) September 23, 2019

WE LIVE IN A TIME WHERE JONAH HILL IS MOST LIKELY GONNA BE THE FUCKING PENGUIN TO ROBERT PATTINSON’S BATMAN pic.twitter.com/QLEnxFlB58 — a dirty pervy angry messed up woman (@fiImsis) September 23, 2019

Please surprise me and cast him as ANY villain other than Penguin. Do it. https://t.co/UNz872kMnj — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) September 23, 2019

Fat Robin that’s into rap music https://t.co/IF2HQdudmG — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) September 23, 2019

Make Jonah Hill play Bruce Wayne while Pattinson plays Batman so we finally believe nobody would recognize him https://t.co/05F1exILxq — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) September 23, 2019

I'm not a huge fan of reboots but if you happened to make an awkward narcissist Riddler in a sort of SAW-like bid for attention played by Jonah Hill, I'd be in https://t.co/vqphAnxTqF — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) September 23, 2019

Catwoman — Gaurilla (@Gaurilla) September 23, 2019

He looks best for Penguin but can definitely portray the Riddler very well — DR FlashPoint (@DocFlashpoint) September 23, 2019

Honestly if the don’t cast him as Penguin that’s fine. But if it’s not Jonah Hill then you have to cast Michael Cera as Penguin. — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝙷𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚊 🤾‍♂️ 𝕋𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕔𝕙𝕔𝕠𝕟 (@DanHevia) September 23, 2019

Can he play "random pedestrian number 8"? — Insert Real Name Here (@NapsAndSarcasm) September 24, 2019

New reported 'The Batman' update 🦇



• Jeffrey Wright playing Jim Gordon



• Jonah Hill in talks to play villain (Penguin or The Riddler)



• Money is a factor in Jonah Hill's decision (wants $10M)



• Robert Pattinson making less than $5M



(via @THR, @krolljvar, @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/EPstnwg0Ge — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 23, 2019