'The Batman' Production Halted After Crew Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

More threatening than any member of Batman’s rogues’ gallery, the coronavirus pandemic has once again thwarted production on the upcoming film about the caped crusader.

Three days after filming resumed following a nearly six-month hiatus on the blockbuster starring Robert Pattinson, production on “The Batman” has halted again after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told Variety.

A Vanity Fair report citing various “highly placed” sources has since claimed that Pattinson is actually the unnamed crew member in question.

The Matt Reeves-directed superhero flick was one of the first projects to pick back up after the global pandemic shuttered production in March. Cast and crew were only seven weeks deep into filming in the U.K. at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden before production had to shut down.

At the time, Reeves said “The Batman” was a quarter of the way complete, with nearly three months left of filming. Reeves, however, has since managed to keep fans engaged with a gritty first look at Pattinson donning the signature cape and cowl in a trailer released last month at the DC FanDome convention.

The film is still set to be released in theaters Oct. 1, 2021, after the studio shelved its initial release date of June 25, 2021.

“The Batman” is following somewhat precariously in the footsteps of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which was the first major studio film to resume production under new safety measures at U.K.’s Pinewood Studios in July.

Shortly after production began on the third film of the franchise, reports circulated that crew members on set had tested positively for COVID-19, leading many to believe that it was far too early and risky to get back to work.

But Universal later denied the claims, stating that “any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue.”

Despite the delays, the hype surrounding “The Batman” remains strong, with fans reacting positively to the first teaser trailer. Joining Pattinson in an all-star lineup is Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler/Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

