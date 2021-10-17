Bone-Crushing 'The Batman' Trailer Unleashes Robert Pattinson And Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman

From the ashes of Batfleck’s scrapped solo film, a new hero rises in the latest trailer for “The Batman.”

Warner Bros. unveiled fresh footage of Robert Pattinson in cape and cowl at DC FanDome on Saturday, a year after fans got their first look at the new take on the titular hero.

Advertisement

While we’ve seen Gotham depicted on screen countless times before, it’s never looked as villain-clogged or as nasty as this, with the Bat encountering multiple baddies from his rogues gallery, including the Riddler (Paul Dano), Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell ― yes, that’s actually him under all those prosthetics).

Directed by Matt Reeves, “The Batman” picks up with the caped crusader in only his second year of vigilantism, as opposed to Ben Affleck’s relatively seasoned hero. But from this look, you wouldn’t know Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne is new to the whole crime-fighting thing.

In the trailer, the violence is more brutal and bone-crunching than ever, as Batman beats, mows down and electrically shocks baddies with relative ease in a new bulletproof suit to quench his thirst for vengeance.

“Fear is a tool,” Bruce says as the Bat-Signal goes out over Gotham at the start of the trailer. “When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning.”

Advertisement

Reeves has described his vision for the film as an “almost noir-driven, detective version of Batman,” and the trailer commits to the theme, as Batman goes full gumshoe to solve clues left by the mysterious Riddler, who appears to be the film’s central threat.

The clip gives plenty of play to Pattinson’s broodier-than-ever Batman, but it’s Kravitz as Selina Kyle who steals the show, coolly telling Batman, “I can take care of myself.” And so she does, in a slew of stiletto-assisted and disguise-heavy action sequences, with Kravtiz ― who voiced a version of character in 2017’s “The Lego Batman Movie” ― seeming to slink into the role just fine.

“I don’t want her to be an idea, you know, I want her to be a real human being in a real situation in a real city trying to survive and reacting to her own pain,” Kravitz said of her character during a panel at DC FanDome, according to Variety.

The Caped Crusader, or at least one incarnation of him, also popped up in the first look at Ezra Miller’s long-awaited “The Flash” solo outing. In the final seconds of the first official teaser, Michael Keaton ― who portrayed the character in Tim Burton’s “Batman” films some 30 years ago ― makes a brief appearance. The multiverse-busting film is also expected to bring Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne back into the fold.

Advertisement