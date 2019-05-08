'Batwoman' Teaser Shows Lesbian Superhero Guarding Over Gotham City

It’ll fly.

The CW announced Tuesday it was picking up the “Batwoman” series and promptly released a moody teaser.

Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose, stands sentry over Gotham City as the moon glows and her cape flutters in the wind.

It’s dark ― not just the vibe but the actual clip. The network wasn’t about to give up too much because curiosity is already high.

“Batwoman” will make history as the first superhero live-action TV series to feature a gay or lesbian title character, according to reports.

Protector of Gotham. #Batwoman is coming soon to The CW! pic.twitter.com/FPmXLXvV19 — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) May 8, 2019

Rose, the former “Orange Is the New Black” star who identifies as gender fluid, got the “Batwoman” role last summer and appeared in the Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds,” Deadline reported.