Reviewers Say This $13 Glow Balm Is Miles Better Than The Expensive Version

“I’m 71 years old and still want to look good, but I no longer want to wear all the make-up I used to. I tried a face balm made by Jones Road. Quite pricey, smells bad, but looks pretty good. Then while browsing thru Amazon I found this Bay Free face balm. It works like a dream! At a recent party, everyone wanted to know what I had done to look so good NATURALLY. I like this product way better than the Jones Road balm. It’s smoother, less expensive, and smells way better. You should try it.” — Judith McEwen

“When looking at this, there was a blurb that said this was frequently returned, but yet it has so many good reviews. So I talked myself out of it. Came back a few days later and decided to do it as it’s way cheaper than jones road. I am so impressed. If I want to run someplace quick and don’t feel comfortable without some makeup, a little of this across the bridge of my nose and cheeks and what a difference! It’s really beautiful. Don’t sleep on this. I wish they had some without shimmer as you only need one shade. I don’t think you could use two Without looking too shimmery.” — Taylor

“This balm is fantastic. Spreads easily and covers as advertised. I got some Jones Road and was frustrated with how thick and difficult to spread it was, even over moisturizer. Bayfree fixed those issues. I have the green primer, silk smoother, and dewy, still using the Jones Road I have as blush/toner, since I have 3 ounces of the clearly overpriced stuff. DO NOT USE SOMETHING MORE EXPENSIVE WITHOUT TRYING THIS. It’s absolutely amazing.” — Amy Wilson

“I have 5 different colors of the JR Balm…they are sticky on your face, any longer hair that is flying around will stick to wherever you put Jones Road Balm. This Dusty Rose dup from BayFree is NOT sticky at all! Yet, all the other features are there: spread beautifully, sheer, staying power, delivers a glow, but NOT greasy and no glitter. For a third of the price, and a better match for my skin for everyday use,a dyomite dup! Highly recommend in place of Jones Road! Sorry, Bobbi Brown. I tried you first, and BayFree wins in the end.” — Janet Allen

“This is a delightful product. The consistency is creamy and it melts into the skin. The pinky color and the slight iridescence add a glowy look to my cheeks. It takes such a small amount that this container will last a long time. I feel that it is a great dupe for jones road. Great product!” — julie NC