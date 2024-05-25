Reviewers Say This $13 Glow Balm Is Miles Better Than The Expensive Version

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
You may have heard of Bobbi Brown’s latest makeup line, Jones Road, whose cream blush Miracle Balm wowed the Internet with its glowy finish and multipurpose usage. The catch? It’s nearly $40.
Yet while researching Miracle Balm, I found a doppelgänger blush on Amazon which retails for three times less and which reviewers are positively raving over. Fans insist that this Bayfree glow balm is a great substitute for the Jones Road version. The result? A cheaper, easily blendable, positively glowy balm-blush hybrid that doesn’t feel greasy and sticky on the skin. Reviewers are literally calling it “delightful” and a “dynamite” swap, declaring that the Bayfree balm has essentially won the war between the two beauty products. “Sorry, Bobbi Brown,” wrote one reviewer. “I tried you first, and BayFree wins in the end.”
Older reviewers especially appreciate this beauty product, which adds a subtle, “slightly iridescent” glow to the skin while still looking pleasantly natural due to its sheer, buildable formula (and without looking glittery). “I’m 71 years old and still want to look good, but I no longer want to wear all the makeup I used to,” explained one reviewer named Judith. After trying the BayFree balm, she reported that “it works like a dream...at a recent party, everyone wanted to know what I had done to look so good NATURALLY.”
Folks also love it for helping them quickly look put together when they’re busy and short on time, with little effort. “If I want to run someplace quick and don’t feel comfortable without some makeup, a little of this across the bridge of my nose and cheeks and what a difference!” a reviewer named Taylor wrote.
The trick to making this multi-use blush work its magic? “Smash your thumb into it,” according to one reviewer. In other words, break the waxy seal to get to the cream pigment. Once you’ve broken the seal, you’re good to go. The balm is designed for easy application using just your fingertips, makeup brush or blending sponge optional. Just tap it onto lips, cheeks, eyelids or the bridge of your nose for a pop of healthy, natural color that melts into the skin.
You can grab it from Amazon in five different shades: Dewy, a sheer baby pink; Pink Sakura, a cherry blossom hue; Nude Gardenia, a pink-brown hybrid; Pink Camellia, a deep neutral pink and Rose Crystal, a red-brown shade.
Grab a pot from Amazon now (you can snag an additional 10% off by clipping the coupon!) or read on for reviewers’ impassioned reviews:
“I’m 71 years old and still want to look good, but I no longer want to wear all the make-up I used to. I tried a face balm made by Jones Road. Quite pricey, smells bad, but looks pretty good. Then while browsing thru Amazon I found this Bay Free face balm. It works like a dream! At a recent party, everyone wanted to know what I had done to look so good NATURALLY. I like this product way better than the Jones Road balm. It’s smoother, less expensive, and smells way better. You should try it.” — Judith McEwen
“When looking at this, there was a blurb that said this was frequently returned, but yet it has so many good reviews. So I talked myself out of it. Came back a few days later and decided to do it as it’s way cheaper than jones road. I am so impressed. If I want to run someplace quick and don’t feel comfortable without some makeup, a little of this across the bridge of my nose and cheeks and what a difference! It’s really beautiful. Don’t sleep on this. I wish they had some without shimmer as you only need one shade. I don’t think you could use two Without looking too shimmery.” — Taylor
“This balm is fantastic. Spreads easily and covers as advertised. I got some Jones Road and was frustrated with how thick and difficult to spread it was, even over moisturizer. Bayfree fixed those issues. I have the green primer, silk smoother, and dewy, still using the Jones Road I have as blush/toner, since I have 3 ounces of the clearly overpriced stuff. DO NOT USE SOMETHING MORE EXPENSIVE WITHOUT TRYING THIS. It’s absolutely amazing.” — Amy Wilson
“I have 5 different colors of the JR Balm…they are sticky on your face, any longer hair that is flying around will stick to wherever you put Jones Road Balm. This Dusty Rose dup from BayFree is NOT sticky at all! Yet, all the other features are there: spread beautifully, sheer, staying power, delivers a glow, but NOT greasy and no glitter. For a third of the price, and a better match for my skin for everyday use,a dyomite dup! Highly recommend in place of Jones Road! Sorry, Bobbi Brown. I tried you first, and BayFree wins in the end.” — Janet Allen
“This is a delightful product. The consistency is creamy and it melts into the skin. The pinky color and the slight iridescence add a glowy look to my cheeks. It takes such a small amount that this container will last a long time. I feel that it is a great dupe for jones road. Great product!” — julie NC