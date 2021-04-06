Baylor Beats Gonzaga For Title: Quick Highlight Reel Of Whole NCAA Tournament

Baylor defeated Gonzaga in the NCAA basketball championship game Monday, capturing its first title while ruining the Bulldogs’ undefeated season.

But there was so much more that led up to the Bears’ 86-70 victory in Indianapolis, capping an unprecedented March Madness played in a single locale during the pandemic. (See the video below.)

Players danced, North Carolina’s Roy Williams coached his final game and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs provided the signature moment with his near-half-court buzzer beater during overtime to defeat UCLA in the Final Four.

Gonzaga fell short in its bid to become the first unbeaten team since the Indiana Hoosiers in 1976 ― but the Spokane, Washington, school got a forever highlight.

Here’s a three-minute replay reel of the whole tournament set to the tune of “One Shining Moment.”

One Shining Moment, 2021 Edition pic.twitter.com/Ap6wVFFPQ1 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021