Not-So-Hidden X-Rated Bookshelf Item Turns BBC Guest Into ‘National Hero’

Well, that was unexpected.

Sharp-eyed BBC viewers got an unexpected eyeful this week when they spotted something unusual on a bookshelf in the background of an interview. 

It was a penis.

As Yvette Amos spoke with BBC Wales about job struggles during the pandemic shutdowns, the object stood on a bookshelf just over her right shoulder. It’s not clear if the object was intentionally left there, but Amos seems to have a mischievous streak: another shelf features the X-rated drawing game Scrawl and the door just beyond has bloody handprints. 

Whatever the intention, fans popped up on social media:

