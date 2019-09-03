BBC Journalist Learns That Lesson About Never Working With Animals

It was a sheep shot when a ram rammed a BBC camera operator right in the groin.

Cecil, a Cameroon sheep, charged at the man as he was filming him for the “Animal Park” series at Longleat Estate and Safari Park in southwest England.

“Cecil, don’t do that. I am so sorry,” the keeper responded, laughing.

She had earlier warned, however, about how Cecil and his three brothers were “getting a bit too confident” in their surroundings― for which she also received a ram to the leg.

The BBC shared footage of the painful incident to YouTube on Monday. It’s now going viral. Check out the clip here: