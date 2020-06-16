Children's TV Presenters Go Viral With Heartfelt Messages About Racism

Children’s television presenters on the BBC in the United Kingdom addressed and explained racism to their young viewers in heartfelt messages that are now going viral online.

Richie Driss, Mwaksy Mudenda and Lindsey Russell ― the hosts of the broadcaster’s longrunning “Blue Peter” show ― talked about the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that have spread worldwide following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

“It’s not something that I ever thought I’d have to discuss on ‘Blue Peter,’” Driss said in the segment in Thursday’s episode that has now garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter. “However, it underlines just how important it is.”

On tonight’s #BluePeter, presenters @mwaksybluepeter, @RichieDriss and @Linds_bluepeter wanted to speak to our audience about racism.



We want to stand together and pledge to do better at fighting racism, to build a better future for everyone. pic.twitter.com/EXcgdl7URk — CBBC (@cbbc) June 11, 2020

Ben Cajee, a host on the broadcaster’s CBeebies channel for pre-schoolers, meanwhile, explained in his video how “some people are treated unfairly just because of the color of their skin, and they shouldn’t be.”

“When we work together, we can create change and we can build a better and kinder world for the future,” he said. “And I’m hopeful for that because I believe in you. Because one day, you will be older and you will be looking after the world and all of the people in it.”

