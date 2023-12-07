What's Hot

BBC News Anchor Flips The Bird On The Air And Has Some Explaining To Do

The British presenter gave the camera the middle finger for all viewers to see.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

BBC News anchor Maryam Moshiri flipped the bird during a live telecast on Wednesday, attributing the crude gesture to a “private joke” with staff that accidentally went public. (Watch the video below.)

The BBC’s countdown intro cut to Moshiri raising her middle finger at the camera with a comical expression. She quickly withdrew her hand and announced in a serious tone, “Live from London, this is BBC News.”

Moshiri said later the viral moment was unintentional and apologized on X (née Twitter).

She explained that as the director was counting down, she followed along with her fingers and left her middle digit up as a joke for staff when the director hit “one.” Only she didn’t realize the move was caught on camera.

“It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air!” she wrote. “It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really. It was a silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates.”

A wayward raised digit has compromised the news before.

Pro tip for reporters: Try to keep your finger on the pulse of current events, not thrust upward for viewers to see.

