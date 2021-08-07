If you’ve spent the last two weeks believing the BBC’s team of Olympics presenters are out in Tokyo, prepare to have your mind blown.

There was a technical glitch during Saturday’s edition of Olympic Breakfast that proved the skyline of the Japanese capital – which can be seen as the hosts introduce and dissect all the action from the Games – isn’t actually real.

The blip exposed that the show’s real set is actually a huge green screen, which has scenes from Tokyo computer-generated for viewers at home.

BBC BBC Olympics studio is actually a giant green screen.

In actual fact, the majority of the BBC’s presentational are based in the U.K., rather than out in Japan, due to the pandemic.

