What's Hot

SportsNBAjimmy butleremo

Jimmy Butler Debuts Bold, New Emo Look At Miami Heat Media Day

The NBA star surprised his teammates when he showed up to interviews Monday with side-swept bangs and several facial piercings.
TIM REYNOLDS
LOADINGERROR LOADING

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.

The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to reporters Monday. There have been no reports on whether Butler was attending a Jimmy Eats World show afterwards.
Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to reporters Monday. There have been no reports on whether Butler was attending a Jimmy Eats World show afterwards.
Sam Navarro via Getty Images

It’s become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

Coaches greeted Butler with smiles and laughs. Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard.

Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn’t seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler’s look.

“That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious,” Adebayo said.

Added Heat guard Tyler Herro: “He told me this was his Halloween today.”

Fans were also tickled with Butler’s new look:

Still unclear: If Butler will keep the look when Miami opens practice on Tuesday. The team will hold camp at Florida Atlantic University in nearby Boca Raton.

Related

NBAjimmy butleremo

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot