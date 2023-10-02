Jimmy Butler Debuts Bold, New Emo Look At Miami Heat Media Day

LOADING ERROR LOADING

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a new look for Media Day, and the NBA world immediately took notice.

The Miami Heat forward arrived for the team’s first official day of work this season with piercings — eye, lip and nose — along with a new hairstyle and his fingernails painted black.

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat speaks to reporters Monday. There have been no reports on whether Butler was attending a Jimmy Eats World show afterwards. Sam Navarro via Getty Images

Advertisement

It’s become a trend of sorts for Butler, who went through the Media Day gamut last year with dreadlocks in a deviation from his usual look.

“I’m very emotional right now. This is my emo state and I like this. This is me,” Butler said. “This is how I’m feeling as of late.”

Coaches greeted Butler with smiles and laughs. Teammates, it seemed, were caught a bit off guard.

New look, same Jimmy pic.twitter.com/EPBSzVOvlz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2023

Heat center Bam Adebayo — who hadn’t seen his teammate before meeting with reporters — thought someone had photoshopped something when a reporter showed him photos of Butler’s look.

Advertisement

“That is not real. ... That is (expletive) hilarious,” Adebayo said.

Added Heat guard Tyler Herro: “He told me this was his Halloween today.”

Bam Adebayo: "The whole lip ring is annoying."



Jimmy Butler: "Look, I gotta stay in character."



Bam: "Sh*t. You get a haircut for Media Day."



Jimmy: "This is my halloween." 😂



(via jimmybutler/IG)pic.twitter.com/CvSIyN50fx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Fans were also tickled with Butler’s new look: