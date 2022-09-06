Sean Penn, Ben Stiller Banned From Entering Russia In Response To U.S. Sanctions

Sean Penn (left) and Ben Stiller were among 25 people banned Monday. Left: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Right: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.