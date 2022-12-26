What's Hot

NRA Wishes Americans 'All Guns And Ammo' On Christmas And Critics Explode

Steelers' Tribute To 'Immaculate Reception' Icon Gets Unexpected Interruption

Twitter Restores Suicide Prevention Hotline Link After Disappearance Sparks Backlash

South Korea Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Drones Cross Border

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Western NY Death Toll Rises To 27 From Cold And Storm Chaos

GOP Sen. Mike Lee Called Rudy Giuliani A 'Walking Malpractice' In A Text: Jan. 6 Report

6 Cool Apps That Won't Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

17 Dead, Nearly 100 Injured After Heavy Snows In Japan

Migrants Dropped Near VP Harris Home On Frigid Christmas Eve

Bob Saget's Widow Shares Heartfelt Message On First Christmas Without Husband

'Avatar: The Way of Water' Sails Into 2nd Week At Top Of Box Office

World News
Disasters and Accidents

7th Body Found After Bus Plunged Off Bridge Into River In Spain

The cause of the deadly Christmas Eve crash is still unclear, though bad weather may have played a role.
AP

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

The search was resumed when a surviving passenger said that the middle-aged woman she was traveling with was still missing, according to the Galician government’s delegate José Miñones.

A bus lies in a river after an accident near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain Dec. 26, 2022.
A bus lies in a river after an accident near Pontevedra in northwestern Spain Dec. 26, 2022.
Gustavo de la Paz/Europa Press via AP

The initial search for eight instead of nine people was based on the statement of the driver — the other survivor.

Spanish authorities say the causes of the fall of the bus from a bridge are still unclear, although the bad weather that night has been suggested as a likely cause by regional president Alfonso Rueda.Sa

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was released Monday from the hospital. The other surviving passenger is still hospitalized.

The blue roof of the half-sunken vehicle could be seen in the Lérez river below the bridge. Authorities say they will drag it from the water on Tuesday.

The crash happened on the night of Christmas Eve in the mountainous northwestern Galicia region. Emergency services were alerted by a motorist who saw the broken railing on the bridge as he drove in heavy rain.

Related

Disasters and Accidents
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community