What's Hot

Book Ban Efforts At Schools, Libraries Hit Record High In 2022: Report

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul Among 8 Celebs Named In Alleged Crypto Scheme

This Bonkers Softball Play At Home Plate Is Right Out Of A Cartoon

Chicago Blackhawks Won't Wear Gay Pride Jerseys For Far-Reaching Security Reason

Diane Keaton Gets Candid About Her Relationship Status

Tucker Carlson Mocked After Delivering Most Epic Self-Own Of All Time

Terrifying Video Shows Bungee Jumper’s Cord Snapping Mid-Fall

Grand Jury In Trump Criminal Probe Won't Decide On Possible Charges This Week

Reggie Jackson Reveals Greatest Regret About Sleeping Around In His Heyday

Judge Halts Wyoming Abortion Ban Days After It Took Effect

Alvin Bragg Might Be About To Indict Trump. Then Comes The Hard Part.

TikTok CEO Sits For Bipartisan Grilling On Capitol Hill

U.S. NewsAnimalsBearszoo

Ben The Bear Set To Be Moved To New Zoo After Escaping Habitat Twice

The Andean bear will be traveling from the St. Louis Zoo to a Texas zoo equipped with a moat.
AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering.

The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the Gladys Porter Zoo near South Padre Island in Brownsville, Texas, has a long history of working with Andean bears. But it’s still adding some extra security measures.

“We’re confident it’s going to be good for Ben,” said Walter Dupree, the Texas zoo’s curator of mammals.

Ben the bear in a photo seen in a Saint Louis Zoo news release.
Ben the bear in a photo seen in a Saint Louis Zoo news release.
Saint Louis Zoo

Ben gained notoriety in February by busting out of his habitat twice.

The first time, the 4-year-old, 280-pound (127-kilogram) bear tore apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of a door. But he was recaptured before the zoo opened for the day.

Zoo workers then added zip tie-like attachments made of stainless steel that had 450 pounds (204 kilograms) of tensile strength. But Ben managed to escape through those about two weeks later. The zoo was open this time, but he was captured less than an hour later on a public path.

Ben now lives in a nonpublic area of the St. Louis Zoo, where he can move indoors and out — and even splash in a pool — while he awaits his move.

“He’s so fun, he’s so playful — we would love to be able to keep him here,” said Regina Mossotti, the St. Louis Zoo’s vice president of animal care.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community