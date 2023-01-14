Lawyers Found More Classified Documents At Joe Biden's Home

US President Joe Biden (R) listens to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, than previously known, the White House acknowledged Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library. The White House had said previously that only a single page was found there.

The latest disclosure is in addition to the discovery of documents found in December in Biden's garage and in November at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, from his time as vice president.