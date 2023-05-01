What's Hot

Boston Bruins Announcer Jack Edwards Compares Playoff Loss To Famous Tragedy

Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin To Retire In 2024

U.S. Military Tracking Another Mysterious Balloon Flying Over American Soil

Environmental Groups Sue FAA Over SpaceX Texas Rocket Launch

Milo Ventimiglia Confesses To 'Mischief' On The 'Gilmore Girls' Set

'MasterChef' Judge Dies On Eve Of Season Premiere At Age 46

Former Biden Chief Of Staff Says DOJ Needs To Be 'Aggressive' On Voting Rights, Abortion

Life-Size Sculpture Of Euthanized Walrus Unveiled In Norway

No, Karl Lagerfeld’s Pet Cat Choupette Won’t Be At Met Gala

Chicago Mayor Asks Texas To Stop Busing Migrants Amid Shelter Shortage

NYPD Officer Dies 33 Years After Being Shot In A Robbery

ABC Makes A 'Big Yikes' Blunder In Introducing Knicks-Heat Halftime Show

U.S. NewsDonald TrumpCNNNew Hampshire

CNN Says Trump To Appear In New Hampshire Town Hall

CNN says former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week from New Hampshire.
AP
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
via Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN said Monday that former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall forum next week in New Hampshire.

The event will be held May 10 at St. Anselm College. Trump will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and voters who plan to participate in the 2024 presidential primary, the network said.

“CNN This Morning” anchor Kaitlan Collins will moderate. There was no immediate word on when the event will be broadcast.

While president, Trump made CNN one of his favorite targets for criticism. Scheduling the event for CNN indicates that he's trying to reach beyond Republican voters; he's done interviews on Fox News over the past several weeks.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung declined to comment on the announcement.

Related

Donald TrumpCNNNew Hampshiretown hall
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community