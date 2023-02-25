What's Hot

Janelle James And Quinta Brunson Steal The Show At SAG Awards Before They Start

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Dilbert Distributor Severs Ties To Creator Over Race Remarks

Blood Spatter Expert Suggests 2 Shooters In Alex Murdaugh Murder Trial

New Deadly Quake Hits Turkey, Toppling More Buildings

Sally Field Hailed For Self-Aware 'White Girl' Speech At SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain Says Her Fall At SAG Awards Had A Silver Lining

CIA Director Says Putin 'Too Confident' He Can Defeat Ukraine As China Weighs Lethal Aid

Katy Perry Moved To Tears By School Shooting Survivor's 'American Idol' Audition

John Fetterman On 'Path To Recovery' After Checking Into Hospital For Depression

Mexican President Posts Photo Of What He Claims Is An Elf

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

U.S. NewsU.S. NewsNevadaDisasters and Accidents

5 Dead, Including Patient, In Medical Flight Crash In Nevada

All five people aboard a Care Flight air ambulance were killed when the plane went down near Stagecoach, Nevada.
AP
|

STAGECOACH, Nev. (AP) — All five people aboard a medical transport flight, including a patient, were killed in a plane crash Friday night in northern Nevada, according to an air ambulance company.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s office said authorities began receiving calls about the crash near Stagecoach, Nevada, around 9:15 p.m. and found the wreckage two hours later. Stagecoach is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Reno.

Care Flight, which provides ambulance service by plane and helicopter, said the dead included the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient’s family member.

“We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is halting flights to focus on helping responding agencies, team members and families.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Saturday morning on Twitter it is sending a seven-member team of investigators to the crash site.

NTSB identified the aircraft as a Pilatus PC-12 airplane. Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft was manufactured in 2002.

The crash occurred amid a winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Reno for large swaths of Nevada, including parts of Lyon County.

The Weather Service said it was expecting heavy snow, wind gusts of up to 65 mph (105 kph) and periods of whiteout conditions between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community