Mountain Lion Kittens Rescued After Being Found Under Picnic Table

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Two mountain lion kittens that survived after a litter of four was found under a picnic table are being cared for at a Southern California veterinary hospital, officials said.

This photo provided by the National Park Service, shows a mountain lion kitten that was discovered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2021. National Park Service via AP

The four tiny cats estimated to be about six weeks old were spotted Nov. 29 outside an office building near foothills in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks, according to a statement Thursday from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

The two surviving kittens out of the litter of four have been taken to a veterinary hospital and will be staying at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home is worked out. National Park Service via AP

After the mother never showed up, biologists with the state’s wildlife agency gave the kittens a checkup and outfitted them with small radio collars. The biologists then set the kittens up in a makeshift den monitored by cameras, in the hopes that the mother was returning at night.

Officials soon determined the mother had either died or abandoned the litter.

Two of the kittens were found dead early on Dec. 2, and biologists took the other two to a veterinary hospital in Orange County, the statement said.

The mountain lion kittens were estimated to be about six weeks old when they were found. National Park Service via AP

The animals will be temporarily housed at the Orange County Zoo until a permanent home can be found for them.