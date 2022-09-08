CNN political anchorman Bernard Shaw announces his upcoming retirement from the network on November 10, 2000 in Atlanta, Ga. Erik S. Lesser via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Bernard Shaw, CNN’s chief anchor for two decades and a pioneering Black broadcast best remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 as missiles flew around him in Baghdad, had died. He was 82.

He died of pneumonia on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN's former chief executive.

