Famed Mommy Blogger Heather Armstrong, Known As ‘Dooce,’ Dead At 47

The pioneering blogger’s boyfriend found her body Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home.
LEANNE ITALIE
Heather B. Armstrong attends the Yahoo News/ABC News White House Correspondents' dinner reception in 2015.
Heather B. Armstrong attends the Yahoo News/ABC News White House Correspondents' dinner reception in 2015.
Andrew H. Walker via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — The pioneering mommy blogger Heather Armstrong, who laid bare her struggles as a mother and her battles with depression and alcoholism on her site Dooce.com and on social media, has died at 47.

Armstrong died by suicide, her boyfriend Pete Ashdown told The Associated Press, saying he found her Tuesday night at their Salt Lake City home.

Ashdown said Armstrong had been sober for over 18 months but had recently had a relapse. He did not provide further details.

Armstrong, who had two children with her former husband and business partner, Jon Armstrong, began Dooce in 2001 and built it into a lucrative career. She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.

She parlayed her successes with the blog, on Instagram and elsewhere into book deals, putting out a memoir in 2009, “It Sucked and then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown and a Much Needed Margarita.”

Armstrong appeared on Oprah and was on the Forbes list of most influential women in media.

In 2012, the Armstrongs announced they were separating. They divorced later that year. She began dating Ashdown, a former U.S. senate candidate, nearly six years ago. They lived together with Armstrong’s daughters, 19-year-old Leta and 13-year-old Marlo.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by texting HOME to 741741 to connect with a volunteer Crisis Counselor at Crisis Text Line. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

