Ringling Bros. Announces Comeback Tour But Without Animals

A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance in 2017. via Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — “The Greatest Show on Earth” is making a comeback — without animal acts — five years after shutting down its three-ring circus, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced Wednesday.

The interactive, live show will launch in September 2023, celebrating performers from around the world “displaying incredible feats that push the limits of human potential,” the Florida-based company said in a news release.

A global talent search seeks acts to bring the 360-degree show to life as a unique interactive experience for each audience, the company said.

A Ringling Bros. circus elephant walks out of a train car as young children watch in the Bronx railroad yard in New York in 1963. via Associated Press

Rehearsals are set to begin June 23 for a 50-city North American tour.