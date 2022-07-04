12 Walmart Beach Day Must-Haves Under $30

Toes in the sand, the soft crash of waves as your soundtrack, the unmistakable smell of sunscreen … there’s nothing like a good beach day. But there is such a thing as beach envy. This happens when you glance over at the group of people next to you and wish you had thought to bring a cooler full of drinks, mini speaker or a beach game like they did.
If you want to head into your beach day with no regrets, these dozen items are key. Consider it your checklist for the ultimate summer fun day.
HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement