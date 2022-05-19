Shopping

Useful Things For The Beach You Didn't Know You Needed

Beach umbrellas with a canopy, waterproof playing cards, plastic beach cup holders and other gadgets you need for the beach.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grocery-Storage-Oversized-Foldable-Lightweight/dp/B09C5FGF25?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mesh beach bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Grocery-Storage-Oversized-Foldable-Lightweight/dp/B09C5FGF25?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mesh beach bag</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Top-Race-Foldable-Silicone-Collapsible/dp/B01G641T0S?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="collapsible buckets" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Top-Race-Foldable-Silicone-Collapsible/dp/B01G641T0S?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6283aa53e4b04353eb09ae36%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">collapsible buckets</a> to make a day at the beach even easier.
Amazon
A mesh beach bag and collapsible buckets to make a day at the beach even easier.

A day at the beach is meant to be relaxing and fun. Of course, when you’re lugging around giant buckets, worried about keeping your phone dry and eating a sand-covered sandwich, it’s easy to get a little worn out. From anti-sand feet brushes to collapsible buckets, these summer items will make your beach days a breeze.

Whether you hit the beach every day or just like to visit once or twice a summer, these tools and toys are for all sorts of beachgoers. Keep the kids entertained, your snacks fresh and feet protected from burning hot sand with one late night visit to Amazon. Then carry it all in a mesh beach bag that won’t bring sand back home with you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A giant mesh beach bag
Say goodbye to the piles of sand trapped at the bottom of your old canvas bag. This mesh bag lets you keep all your beach necessities with you, without any of the sand. It comes in six colors.
$16.45+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of three collapsible buckets
Bulky buckets take up tons of car space and need to be carried on their own, but these collapsible buckets can be slipped into a tote bag or backpack and are super easy to carry. They come in three sizes.
$15.99+ at Amazon (originally $16.99)
3
Amazon
A canopy umbrella for an instant hideaway
Give yourself full sun coverage and make your own private hideaway with this cabana umbrella. It comes with ground stakes to stabilize it into the sand, with zipper window sections to let in *some* sun.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
4
Amazon
A beach lounge chair with a massage-table shape
Relax by the beach with this lounge-style beach chair with a supportive face pillow. Styled after a massage chair, its open face pocket will let you read and sunbathe with ease. It comes in six colors.
$49 at Amazon (originally $67.95)
5
Amazon
A metal can holder that's also a mini tumbler
Keep your cold drinks cold and your hot drinks hot with this versatile drink holder. It works for cans and bottles, has a tumbler top for hot drinks on the go, and comes in nine colors.
$16.95 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A backpack cooler to hold all your snacks
No more lugging a heavy hard cooler with an annoying square handle through the parking lot and down the beach. This insulated soft cooler holds up to 25 cans and has backpack straps for extra portability. It comes in seven colors.
$25.49 at Amazon (originally $29.99)
7
Amazon
Waterproof playing cards
Go Fish, Old Maid or heck, even poker — these waterproof playing cards will let you play all day and won't get totally ruined when the tide comes in.
$5.97 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A set of reusable sandwich bags for sand-free snacks
Keep the sand away from all your beach treats with these leakproof, silicone sandwich bags. They come in packs of 7, 9 and 10, to fit all your food needs.
$13.98+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A set of four beach coasters
Shove these nifty cupholders into the sand to stabilize your drink, hold some snacks and keep your phone and sunscreen ready.
$19.97 at Amazon (originally $21.57)
10
Amazon
A waterproof outdoor speaker with 24 hours of play time
Keep the tunes rocking all day (and night!) with this waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker. It has a 24-hour play time and is great for pools, beaches, showers and rainy days. It comes in eight colors.
$37.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An extra-large water- and sand-proof beach blanket
Mark your spot on the beach with this extra-large blanket. It compresses into a tiny bag, so it's super easy to pack, and it won't get moldy or dirty from the elements. It comes in three colors.
$34.90 at Amazon (originally $36.90)
12
Amazon
An anti-sand brush to keep your car clean
Sand doesn't just get on feet, it gets on chairs, toys, surf boards and shoes. This plastic-free beach brush will help you take sand off yourself, your kids and all your toys and beach gear.
$21.95 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of unisex roll-up beach socks
Hate burning your feet on hot sand or scraping your big toe on sharp rock? Sounds like you need these super-portable beach socks with a rubber outsole. They roll up, so they're super easy to pack, and they're great for long beach walks or climbing on the rocks with your kids. They come in nine colors and 10 sizes.
$18.19+ on Amazon
14
Amazon
A box of waterproof bandages that won't come off in the water
Wrap up any beach-inflected scratches and scrapes with these max-hold waterproof bandages in assorted sizes.
$3.50+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A waterproof cellphone and wallet bag
Keep your phone and valuables dry and your worries at bay with this totally waterproof pouch. It comes in 14 colors and fits most smartphones.
$7.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)
16
Amazon
A mini locked case with an extended cable
Perfect for runners, surfers or other beach athletes, this mini locked pouch is a portable safe that comes with an extendable wire. Lock it around a lifeguard chair or umbrella pole to keep your valuables safe. It comes in three colors.
$21.88 at Amazon (originally $28.69)
17
Amazon
A knee-high folding table for card games and snacks
Finally, a place to put your homemade sandwich down without getting it full of sand. This mini table folds up for easy storage and carrying, and is the perfection addition to any beach day.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
18
Amazon
A waterproof e-reader for all your beach reads
No more wet fingers making the pages of your book stick together. This Kindle Paperwhite is a thin, light e-reader that's totally waterproof. Use it to read books, flip through e-magazines or listen to audiobooks. It comes in four colors.
$109.99+ at Amazon (originally $129.99)
19
Amazon
A pair of sunglasses with handy bottle openers
Never forget your bottle opener again! These sunglasses come in the trendy horn-rimmed style in two colors, but have bottle openers on both sides.
$16.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
A set of four beach towel clips
If you're tired of your beach towel blowing off your chair or flapping in the wind, we got you. This set of no-rust towel clips will keep your towel where you want it.
$13.95+ at Amazon
A portable multi-purpose carpet cleaner that will take care of spots and stains

35 Things You’ll Get Plenty Of Use Out Of

Popular in the Community

shoppingKidssummerbeach travelBeaches

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Parenting

What To Do If You Suspect Your Teen Is Getting Radicalized Online

Food & Drink

This Son Of 2 Immigrants Turned 20 Acres Of Weeds Into An Award-Winning Winery

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Style & Beauty

14 Waterless Beauty Products That Are Perfect For Traveling

Wellness

Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

12 Practical Gifts That New Graduates Will Actually Use

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Shopping

These Inclusive Bandages Match A Variety Of Skin Tones -- And You Can Buy Them Online

Shopping

Support AAPI Beauty Brands And Non-Profits With This Limited Edition Beauty Box

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Parenting

John Legend Opens Up About Sharing Pregnancy Loss Photos

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

The Best Stain Removers And Stain-Resistant Items You Need If You're Accident-Prone

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Parenting

Can't Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here's What To Do (And Not Do).

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Wellness

Uterine Fibroids Are Very Common. Here's How To Tell If You Have Them.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Shopping

13 Products That Will Make Traveling WAY More Comfy

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Style & Beauty

How To Gently Go Gray Without Losing Your Mind

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Shopping

Keep Your Feet Comfy And Blister-Free With Spring's Biggest Shoe Trend: Loafers

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

The Best Stain Remover You'll Ever Use Is Less Than $3

Food & Drink

Are Carrageenan And Other Ingredients In Non-Dairy Milks As Bad As People Say?

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support