A day at the beach is meant to be relaxing and fun. Of course, when you’re lugging around giant buckets, worried about keeping your phone dry and eating a sand-covered sandwich, it’s easy to get a little worn out. From anti-sand feet brushes to collapsible buckets, these summer items will make your beach days a breeze.

Whether you hit the beach every day or just like to visit once or twice a summer, these tools and toys are for all sorts of beachgoers. Keep the kids entertained, your snacks fresh and feet protected from burning hot sand with one late night visit to Amazon. Then carry it all in a mesh beach bag that won’t bring sand back home with you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.