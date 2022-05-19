1
A giant mesh beach bag
2
A set of three collapsible buckets
3
A canopy umbrella for an instant hideaway
4
A beach lounge chair with a massage-table shape
5
A metal can holder that's also a mini tumbler
6
A backpack cooler to hold all your snacks
7
Waterproof playing cards
8
A set of reusable sandwich bags for sand-free snacks
9
A set of four beach coasters
10
A waterproof outdoor speaker with 24 hours of play time
11
An extra-large water- and sand-proof beach blanket
12
An anti-sand brush to keep your car clean
13
A pair of unisex roll-up beach socks
14
A box of waterproof bandages that won't come off in the water
15
A waterproof cellphone and wallet bag
16
A mini locked case with an extended cable
17
A knee-high folding table for card games and snacks
18
A waterproof e-reader for all your beach reads
19
A pair of sunglasses with handy bottle openers
20
A set of four beach towel clips