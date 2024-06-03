33 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Any Time On A Beach This Summer

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A Shibumi wind blown shade to keep you protected from the sun
2
A sand-free beach blanket designed to repel dirt and sand
3
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen with SPF 70
4
Or a bottle of Black Girl Sunscreen designed with dark skin in mind
5
And a Sun Bum scalp and hair mist
6
A customized beach cup and phone holder
7
A reclining, adjustable Ostrich chaise lounge
8
Or a more traditional beach chair that sits low to the ground
9
A set of sunscreen reminder stickers made with SPF recognition
10
A portable lock box that can easily secure to beach chairs or tables
11
An inflatable lounger
12
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker that you can plop in the sand
13
A set of beach towel clips to keep your towel from flying off your chair
14
An ingenious tote with a built-in cooler
15
Or a cooler backpack you can easily fill up
16
A zip-up short-sleeve swimsuit so you can feel protected from the sun
17
A pair of quick-dry water shoes perfect for protecting your feet
18
A pack of ingenious collapsible pails
19
And a set of beach toys so you can create a castle
20
Annnddd an extra large mesh bag to store them in
21
A cooling towel perfect for hot days
22
And a pet bandana because let's not forget they get all hot and bothered, too!
23
A tube of Burt's Bees After Sun soother
24
A Slammo game set if you're not a lay-on-the-beach-and-do-nothing-all-day kind of person
25
Or this cornhole game to make a whole games tournament
26
A utility wagon
27
A sand brush so the fun day you had at the beach can stay at the beach
28
A waterproof pouch to protect your phone
29
A rechargeable handheld fan
30
A sun visor designed to be packable for easy transport
31
A glare-free Kindle Paperwhite
32
A five-compartment snack spinner
33
A leakproof, portable pet water bottle
