33 Products You Need If You’re Going To Spend Any Time On A Beach This Summer

"Let's go to the beach-each, let's go get a wave." — You every day after getting basically everything from this list.
Jessica Hall

1
A Shibumi wind blown shade to keep you protected from the sun's scorching rays
Plus it packs down into a super small and convenient case so you can easily pack and carry it.

Promising review: "This thing is fantastic! Light, durable, large enough to comfortably shade four or more adults either sitting on beach chairs or spread out on beach towels and blankets. We were in 15-20 mph prevailing SE winds off the Atlantic Ocean in Ft. Lauderdale and the Shibumi performed perfectly. Took less than five minutes to set up and break down. It was like carrying a handkerchief in your back pocket it was so convenient. I’m just mad at myself for not patenting and marketing it!! BTW — we were the only Shibumi in sight and we chuckled at the straining efforts and longer times it took others to set up their tents, canopies, flys or umbrellas in the stiff breeze. If you love the beach and you want convenient shade anytime, any place, anywhere, and you don’t own a Shibumi, tsk tsk. 😎" —Nick Miller
$290 at Amazon
2
A sand-free beach blanket designed to repel dirt and sand
Parents especially love this because babies and toddlers can lay on it without getting sand in their mouths.

Promising review: "I walk to the beach and the park with my baby all the time and was sick of my butt getting wet when we sat on the grass and the baby getting all sandy when sitting on towels. I decided to search Amazon for some kind of beach blanket. This blanket wasn’t really what I was looking for, but it did not disappoint! First of all it’s HUGE. I still haven’t used it open all the way yet. It’s compact and easy to carry, I love that there are pockets to weigh it down with sand, that sand rolls right off, and that I can just stuff it right back in the little bag without having to fold it strategically when I’m done. I can take the baby to the beach and lay her on her tummy without worrying about sand getting on her hands and face. Great product!!" —Adriana
$23.99 at Amazon
3
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen with SPF 70
Promising review: "The BEST sunscreen I have ever used! I am always prone to burn any time i get out in the sun. I decided to take a trip to the beach this summer, and just went kayaking for four hours on the water in the BEAMING sun and in the MIDDLE OF THE DAY. I put sunscreen everywhere except for my chest. Wanna know where my skin is resembling that of a cherry? My chest. The rest of me? TANNING WITH NO BURN WHATSOEVER!!! I was shocked. I love this product and will forever recommend it for the rest of my life. Stay safe and stay unaffected from the sun you guys!!!" —Channing C.
$9.58 at Amazon
4
Or a bottle of Black Girl Sunscreen designed with dark skin in mind
Black Girl Sunscreen is a woman- and Black-owned small business hoping to combine sun protection and education while creating a sunscreen to solve one of the main reasons POC don't wear sunscreen — the white cast left behind. The sunscreen comes in three versions: original SPF 30, matte SPF 45, and a kid's SPF 50. They are all paraben-free, fragrance-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

Promising reviews: "Best sunscreen ever for Black skin. It doesn’t leave the white look after rubbing in, and actually moisturize your face." —JerA

"Anyone with skin that shows white cast with regular sunscreen NEEDS this product!! Live in Florida and it holds up so well!" —Lizzy F.
$15.99 at Target
5
And a Sun Bum scalp and hair mist
Because who hasn't gone to the beach and come back with a burnt scalp because they never think to put sunscreen on it?! And it's vegan and reef safe so you can feel good about keeping the ocean clean.

Promising review: "This is my go to for sunscreen protection for my scalp. With the applicator tip it is easy to apply without getting all over my hair. I use to have to wear a hat all the time in the sun but this product offers me the protection I needed." —Anne
$17.49 at Amazon
6
A customized beach cup and phone holder
So you don't have to stick your water bottle into the sand and end up with a new texturized cup. Plus the little phone holder will let you keep it close to easily catch all those gram-worthy moments. Purple Daisy Originals is a Georgia-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in personalized gifts.

Promising review: "I love these cup holders for the sand. They are perfect gifts for beach retreats. You can get other ones for cheaper prices but these are nicely made, with an area for your cell phones or snacks. Also the lettering has many options, even cute sayings. You pay for what you get. So I picked quality and got the best!!!" —Catherine Case

Available in 10 colors and custom text.
$13.86 at Etsy
7
A reclining, adjustable Ostrich chaise lounge
Promising review: "While I usually sit upright most of the time at the beach, having the option to be able to lay face down and read is so amazing. We spent six hours at the beach the other day and I downloaded some of my TV from Netflix to catch up on and used a large towel and draped it over the sides of the headrest and had my own little personal theater in the fresh air! It's very light and easy to carry and the sand comes off super easily. The cushion around the face opening makes it super comfortable as well!!! Love this thing! —The Curl Girl

Available in nine colors.
$57.99 at Amazon
8
Or a more traditional beach chair that sits low to the ground
These chairs also have a little sleeve on the back to hold your towel or other personal items for easy storage while sitting or even carrying it back to your room.

Promising review: "Love these chairs! Got two for a trip to the beach and they’re very comfortable. They fold up easily and are very compact and easy to carry/pack, just throw it on your shoulder with the strap on the bag and your hands are free to carry other things!" —Toni Wheaton
$42.99 at Amazon
9
A set of sunscreen reminder stickers made with SPF recognition that will change colors to let you know when you need more
Check out a TikTok of the sunscreen stickers in action.

Promising review: "Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use a sunblock it starts to become clear or semi clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
$15.99 for 16 at Amazon
10
A portable lock box that can easily secure to beach chairs or tables
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.

Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc. while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to the beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer
$49.95 at Amazon
11
An inflatable lounger to absolutely upgrade sunbathing into a luxurious experience
To inflate, just move it through the air and trap the air by closing the sleeve opening before you're done moving. Make sure to keep the opening closed until you start your next inflating movement. I've always seen people doing a little running motion or a figure eight with it to fill it up with air quicker. I think it definitely requires a bit of trial and error but once you've done it a couple of times you'll get the hang of it!

Promising review: "I wanted to hang out in the beach and just lay down for a couple of hours. I tried foldable chairs but they were too heavy. I tried the Wekapo and it was the best solution. It packs to a small size, it's lightweight enough, and it elevates me enough from the sand." —Rohan jcp

Available in 16 colors.
$39.98 at Amazon
12
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker that you can plop in the sand
This speaker can connect up to two smartphones at once and can last for 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

Promising review: "This speaker is awesome! The battery charge lasts hours! The sound quality is amazing, hooks up easily to any phone with Bluetooth capability. I have used it by my pool, at the beach in a hotel room, driveway party, tailgate, and just about anywhere you need to listen to music. The strap is sturdy enough to hang from a tent or chair. It stands up, it lays down. It’s even waterproof. It fell in the sand at the beach and I washed it off, shook it out and it was good to go. Everyone needs one of these speakers!! I always travel with it. The charger cord can hook up to any USB port. So convenient." —JAS
$74.95 at Amazon
13
A set of beach towel clips to keep your towel from flying off your chair
Promising review: "Meet your new beach/lounge chair’s best friend. I love that you can use these clips to hold your towels on the railing to dry in the breeze or at the beach and pool to keep your towels in place on the lounge chairs. No more fly-away towels!" —BeckiCaesar

Get a pack of eight.
$6.99 at Amazon
14
An ingenious tote with a built-in cooler
Promising review: "This is probably my new favorite beach/camping accessory. Well worth the money and love the teal color. When I posted pics online, my friends all wanted to know where I got it. The insulated bottom fits much more than I expected it to. I think I got like six cans of beer, four juice boxes, four sandwiches and some grapes and ice too. I suggest filling the cooler up before the bag. I like the side pockets too. I was able to fit my book, glasses and phone with room to spare. On the inside, I packed dry food and four rolled up towels. The large straps made it easy to carry down to the beach. The bottom leaked a little ice water at the top, but it was at the zipper and because I had it packed so full. I plan to use this for school sporting events and picnics too."—Stacia
$24.99 at Amazon
15
Or a cooler backpack you can easily fill up
Promising review: "This cooler backpack is absolutely perfect. I plan on bringing it to the beach every time we go. It's actually very comfortable on my shoulders. No leaks and it keeps our beverages and snacks nice and cool! Would 100% recommend." —Anjel
$27.99 at Amazon
16
A zip-up short-sleeve swimsuit so you can feel protected from the sun
Promising review: "This has the nicest fit! The zipper stays where it’s stopped allowing for adjustable exposure. The cap sleeves provide protection for shoulders and are a nice design addition. The built-in cups are just right—not too much while still offering support and modesty. I have two of these suits. Love both patterns." —Jan Krische

Available in women's sizes S–XXL, 11 colors, and two sleeve-lengths.
$32.46 at Amazon
17
A pair of quick-dry water shoes perfect for protecting your feet
Promising review: "I bought these shoes a couple of years ago before a river hike. UM THESE ARE AWESOME. They lasted a long time and the only reason I bought these yellow ones were because I wanted a new color, haha. My older pair did start to wear out in the toes from scraping them on rocks and such when hiking but still no holes in them. These shoes feel like socks but with enough of a sole that you can walk on gravel with no problem. It really is like walking barefoot. Also, these are the only water shoes that I have worn that do NOT let a bunch of debris into the shoe making you constantly have to take it off to empty it or just deal with the irritant. You can play on the beach with minimal sand stuck between your toes. Thoroughly impressed by that. So with that, I do recommend if you are a half size to size down so they are snug, otherwise the sock like ability to keep stuff out might not work so well." —Samantha Lindsay

Available in seven sizes and 44 colors/patterns.
$9.88 at Amazon
18
A pack of ingenious collapsible pails
Promising review: "BEST BUCKETS EVER! I’ll be buying more! I love that they collapse! I bought them for the beach, and I loved that they didn’t take up room during travel. And now they don’t take up room in our outdoor toy bin!" —KB

Get a pack of three, available in three sizes.
$16.99 at Amazon
19
And a set of beach toys so you can create a castle
This 16 piece set has multi-colored shapes and molds (alligator, crocodile, turtle, hand, bunny, dinosaur, two castle mold walls, two round castles), one castle bucket, a sand sifter, a watering can, a rake, and a shovel.

Promising review: "The toy set is solid. It has all the sand toys one kid can possibly need. I bought it for my 2-year-old boy. We go to the beach at least once a week, and the little homie doesn't even leave from under the umbrella because he's digging away at the sand. Of course, I gotta help him and I'm forced to play with this thing with him. Even for me, it's a lot of things, from the sand filter thingy to the castle-shaped thingy, I'm filling this thing up with sand, and I'm helping dig all the way down until we find China. Really, the best part is the plastic case with handle. I just dump all those things in there and I'm on my way back to the whip. Dump and keep it in the trunk, and I'm happy and most importantly the little man is happy. It's kid- and dad-friendly." —Lando Garcia
$13.99 at Amazon
20
Annnddd an extra large mesh bag to store them in
Promising review: "Ok. I never leave reviews but I HAD TO on this!!! BUY! BUY! BUY! We have six kids ranging from 2 months to 13 and our annual beach trip was coming up this past June. I wanted a beach tote that sand wouldn't collect in. I saw this and thought I would try it. I figured it wouldn't be as big as I needed. Fast forward to the day it came in...OMG it is was HUGE in person. Guys, I fit four sand buckets, four sets of beach toys, four small boogie boards in this thing and still had a TON of room to fit more! My only regret was that I didn't buy more than one! This would also be great for laundry, or anything!!!!!"—Amazon Customer
$7.89 at Amazon
21
A cooling towel perfect for hot days
Promising review: "Bought for a beach day incase anyone got overheated. It worked so well! My group also found out it's nice for a sunburn when you're trying to fall asleep. 😂 It stays nice and cold for hours! I also use mine when I have to mow the yard and it's way too hot out!" —MeganSM
$12.97 at Amazon
22
And a pet bandana because let's not forget they get all hot and bothered, too!
To make it even cooler, dip it in water, and then place it in your beach cooler for a few minutes before putting it on your dog!

Promising review: "Took my pup to the beach and was worried she would overheat! This product did wonders! Stays cool longer than my other one!" —McKenna
$11.99 at Amazon
23
A tube of Burt's Bees After Sun soother
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.

Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —Jessie Patterson
$9.99 at Amazon
24
A Slammo game set if you're not a lay-on-the-beach-and-do-nothing-all-day kind of person
This set includes the net, a carrying case, and three balls. Slammo is similar to volleyball: you and your partner have three hits to bounce or spike the ball into the net on the ground. Once the ball bounces up, it's the next team's turn. Whoever lets the ball hit the ground loses that round.

Promising review: "This is a well-built game that uses high-quality plastic to hold it in shape. There is a groove along the bottom that prevents the feet from twisting and falling over. The three balls included are also of high quality. Overall, I am extremely impressed with the entire set. Everything feels of the highest quality." —TheProfessor101
$34.99 at Amazon
25
Or this cornhole game to make a whole games tournament
This comes with two folding cornhole boards, eight beanbags, a carrying case, and a set of rules.

Promising review: "Got this for a little beach fun. It went over well. It's lightweight and easily transported. It takes up little space in the trunk. Sets up quickly and tears down just as quickly. Good buy for the price. Seems sturdy and looks like it will last with a little effort and care." —Dennis
$35.67 at Amazon
26
A utility wagon
Promising review: "Every busy family needs this. We use it to carry our sports equipment, beach gear, and even our two young kids (1- and 3-years-old). The wheels are very sturdy. We've used it over grass and gravel, and it rolls without issue. The handle also extends out and it locks securely in place when not used. The whole cart also folds and unfolds easily and isn't too heavy when loading in and out of the car. I've seen this in stores, but it was a much better price here. Definitely recommend." —Jheneya
$89.99 at Amazon
27
A sand brush so the fun day you had at the beach can stay at the beach
Promising review: "This is probably one of the best investments I have made regarding beach-going. I do not know how I was going about my beach days without having one of these brushes. Great product, strong bristles but soft enough for your skin/feet. I would recommend that anyone that goes to the beach, this should be a must-have just like an umbrella and chair." —VCTrojanDodger
$21.95 at Amazon
28
A waterproof pouch to protect your phone
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It's also a great fix for keeping out sand and dirt (and a great option for runners, if you're caught in the rain but still want to be able to toggle through your music options).

Promising review: "I purchased this item for a trip I took to Jamaica with my niece. One of our excursions was climbing a waterfall and they had instructed us to bring a waterproof case. My niece ended up using this one and while we were snorkeling, she took it off of her neck to take video and pics and then ended up dropping it. It was at the bottom of the sea for a good 10 minutes. She had to take her life vest and snorkel gear off to get deep enough to get it and we considered it to be a loss for her phone since it submerged for so long. We got back on the boat and took her phone out and it was dry as a bone!! We couldn't believe it. We went and did the excursion which included us being in constant water and submerged in some places and her phone was fine afterwards! I wasn't expecting it to work as well as it did! I told her then and there I was writing a review when we got back because it saved her phone! Just make sure to keep the strap around your neck so you don't accidentally lose it at the bottom of the sea like she did!" —Amazon Customer
$6.99 at Amazon
29
A rechargeable handheld fan
BuzzFeed editor Ciera Velarde has this and says, "I bought this to take on a summer trip to Disney World and let me tell you — it's the only way I survived!! Every day got well into the 90s, but I kept this pointed at my face whenever I wasn't soaking up air conditioning. I was seriously impressed with how powerful it was and how I instantly felt less sweaty. The charge lasts about a day if you use it sparingly (or a few hours of continuous use), so make sure to charge it nightly if you're on a trip. The fan has three speed settings, and it folds so you can prop it up on a table."

Promising review: "This personal fan is ‘fan-tastic’! I purchased one for myself and loved it so much that I have purchased half a dozen more for special people in my life. Everyone that I gave one to absolutely loves them. We have used them at Disney, on the beach, at the park, great packable size for backpack or diaper bag. Used on vacation on bedside table at hotel. We love love love this fan. Highly recommend you get one for each family member and friends! 10 out of 10!" —R. Landry
$15.99 at Amazon
30
A sun visor designed to be packable for easy transport
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!

Promising review: "I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze. This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" —Amazon Customer

Available in 12 colors.
$21.99 at Amazon
31
A glare-free Kindle Paperwhite
Check out the new Kindle Paperwhite in action on TikTok!

This version of the Kindle is incredibly versatile: You can see your screen even in the sun, and you can customize your fonts, size, and layouts.

Promising reviews: "I am in love this with this Kindle. I debating which one to get for awhile and then decided on this one because it is water proof and can be read in the sun. I love being at the beach and outside during the summer so it was a must have for me. So far I have read more and had access to so many more titles than having a hard copy book. The lighting is just bright enough so that it doesn't hurt my eyes and is great for reading at night. The battery life has been great. For anyone contemplating getting this, it is worth it." —jennifer

"I LOVE Kindles, and this one is no exception. The warm light is in the pictures as yellow, but it also goes the other way to an ice blue! And the touch response is miles better than the older Kindle; a tap is almost instantly registered. If you are on the fence, just try it! You have my permission and recommendation!" —ErikJuun
$109.99 at Amazon
32
A five-compartment snack spinner
Extra bonus, the whole thing is dishwasher safe!

Check out a TikTok of the snack spinner in action.

Promising review: "I bought these before they were on Amazon. I’m obsessed. My kids think it’s a game, and they’re so intent on eating all the food inside. Even my picky eater. As a mom who absolutely hates to hand wash things, I’m so grateful that a) the entire thing comes apart for washing and b) it’s completely dishwasher-safe. This thing is awesome. One of a kind. I own five right now. Will probably be getting more in the future for when the baby is old enough to snack independently." —Jordan Christman
$28 at Amazon
33
A leakproof, portable pet water bottle
Promising review: "I wish I would've discovered this years ago. Going to the beach, having a clean water bowl for my dog has always been a challenge. This thing stays cold in the cooler and sand free. My boy loves drinking out of this and I highly recommend it if you've got a dog. Very compact and only takes up as much space as a taller bottle of water in your cooler. If they don't drink everything you've triggered it to dispense, just press the button & the water simply trickles back into the bottle. I love this thing!!" —Cindy T.
$12.73 at Amazon
