Target's Stylish Beach Towels Are Worth Stocking Up On

Get them before they completely sell out.
Towels designed with <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxl-jacquard-reef-beach-towel-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301522" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reef" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fxl-jacquard-reef-beach-towel-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301522" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">reef</a>, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdesert-sunset-printed-beach-towel-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301565" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sunset" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fdesert-sunset-printed-beach-towel-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301565" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sunset</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwow-reversible-beach-towel-blue-white-navy-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301566" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stripe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64a8f96ae4b0b64176376c17&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwow-reversible-beach-towel-blue-white-navy-sun-squad-8482%2F-%2FA-86301566" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">stripe</a> patterns
Fact: The towel you bring to the beach or pool is as much a part of your outfit as your sunglasses and sandals. What you unroll makes a statement. Do you want it to be something playful, relaxing or classic? Whatever your vibe may be, Target has what you need.

Rounded up here are 15 options you’ll be proud to showcase, from classic stripes to summery prints. And with most on sale, you can stock up on all your faves instead of choosing just one.

1
Maroon and pink leaf print towel
There’s just something cheery about this maroon and pink print, which was designed to evoke thoughts of a coral reef.
$15 at Target
2
Reversible striped blue towel
If you’re going for a relaxing beach or pool day vibe, you’ve found your towel. It’s reversible so you can choose between blue and white stripes or navy and blue.
$12 at Target
3
Watermelon print towel and striped towel bundle
Is there anything that screams summer more than watermelon? Besides the cute watermelon print towel, you get a striped red and blue towel with it too.
$10 at Target
4
Shark icon towel
Want your beach towel to make a playful statement? The beach ball punting shark on this towel shows that you’re there for a good time. Chicken fight, anyone?
$6 at Target
5
Desert print towel
Feel yourself relax as you lie back on this desert sunset print towel and enjoy the actual sunset. (So meta, right?) The colors on this towel are straight-up mesmerizing.
$12 at Target
6
Colorful palm leaf towel
Palm leaves are a classic summer print and the colors make this towel fun and unique. Now if only you had someone to fan you with actual palm leaves.
$12 at Target
7
Tie dye towel
If your go-to accessory is a fanny pack, chances are this tie dye print is totally your vibe. It has a bit of a ‘90s feel to it.
$12 at Target
8
Pineapple and beach floats towel
Are you the one in your friend group that’s most likely to bring an outrageous pool float to the group hang? Then this towel’s for you. It’s cheeky and playful, just like you.
$12 at Target
9
Ombre towel
Looking at this ombre transition from lime green to deep, dark blue is so soothing that it’s almost hypnotizing. If you want a towel with mellow vibes, this one delivers.
$12 at Target
10
Smiling sun towel
Is it even possible to be anything other than content when you’re chilling by the water on a towel in the cheeriest colors ever? I think not. This towel is peak happy vibes.
$20.56 at Target (originally $24.99)
11
Vacation towel
This is the oversized floppy hat of beach towels: The one-word statement says it all. You’re on vacation. Do not disturb.
$18 at Target
12
Cheetah print towel
Whether you’re a cat lover or are just into a sassy print, this cheetah print towel is a way to get a little playful.
$12 at Target
