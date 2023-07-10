Target Towels designed with reef, sunset and stripe patterns

Fact: The towel you bring to the beach or pool is as much a part of your outfit as your sunglasses and sandals. What you unroll makes a statement. Do you want it to be something playful, relaxing or classic? Whatever your vibe may be, Target has what you need.

Rounded up here are 15 options you’ll be proud to showcase, from classic stripes to summery prints. And with most on sale, you can stock up on all your faves instead of choosing just one.

Advertisement