Beagle Adopts Baby Possum And It's As Cute As You Think It Is

A beagle who lost her litter of puppies has found renewed purpose after adopting a baby possum who was abandoned by its mother.

According to Nine News Australia, the beagle, named Molly, lives on a cattle ranch near the town of Hamilton in southeastern Australia. She delivered a litter of puppies in January but they all died at birth.

“Molly was very upset and she was looking for her puppies everywhere,” her owner, Elle Moyle, told Nine News Australia. “While she was looking for the puppies that had died, she stumbled across an abandoned possum. They’ve just been inseparable.”

The baby marsupial, known as Poss, now climbs onto Molly’s back and the two wander around the ranch together.

Of course, the Twitterverse absolutely loved this story:

