Beanie Feldstein And Bonnie Chance Roberts Are Engaged

Like her character in “Funny Girl,” Beanie Feldstein will soon be a married lady.

On Thursday, the “Booksmart” actor announced that she and her longtime girlfriend, Bonnie Chance Roberts, had gotten engaged. Though she didn’t divulge specifics of the proposal, she shared a series of photos on Instagram showing Roberts down on one knee with a ring.

Later, the couple can seen celebrating with Feldstein’s brother Jonah Hill as well as actor pals Kaitlyn Dever and Ben Platt.

Advertisement

“You make me happier than I knew was possible,” Feldstein wrote in an Instagram story. “I love you.”

Feldstein and Roberts, a British producer, met on the set of the 2019 film “How to Build a Girl.” The actor publicly acknowledged the relationship that March in an appearance at the South by Southwest festival to promote the release of “Booksmart.”

Beanie Feldstein (left) and Bonnie Chance Roberts. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

“It was completely meaningful for me to watch the film. My partner is a woman,” she said at the time. “There’s a love scene between two girls, and they’re fumbling with their sneakers and they can’t get their jeans off. All of those moments, they make me tear up because representation is really important.”

Advertisement

“So there you go, what an incredible thing our film is doing,” she added. “I think if I could have seen our film earlier, I would have found myself a bit sooner.”

The engagement comes as Feldstein is preparing to to depart the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” in September following a bumpy six-month run. That news came as a surprise to theater fans, given that the actor had reportedly been expected to stay with the musical for a full year.