Beanie Feldstein And Bonnie-Chance Roberts Had The Most Magical Wedding Theme

Beanie Feldstein surprised fans this week by announcing that she and longtime girlfriend Bonnie-Chance Roberts had gotten married.

The “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart” actor confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday, noting that she and Roberts tied the knot May 20.

“as every fairytale comes real…” Feldstein wrote alongside a photo of the two women beside a lake and dressed in their wedding attire.

She and Roberts shared additional details about their ceremony ― which took place at the Cedar Lakes Estate in Port Jervis, New York, and had a “summer camp” theme ― in an extensive Vogue feature.

“It is our happy place together,” explained Feldstein, whose older brother is actor Jonah Hill. “I grew up going to summer camp for ten years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

Beanie Feldstein (left) and Bonnie-Chance Roberts were married May 20 in Port Jervis, New York. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

The couple’s wedding day outfits ― a “bridal suit” for Roberts and a vintage-style white gown for Feldstein ― were both designed by Gucci. When Feldstein first spotted her bride, she got immediately choked up because she “knew how many people [Roberts] was going to inspire with this outfit.”

“There are so few representations of brides wearing suits at their weddings,” she continued, “let alone something so special, so out of the box, so Gucci!”

The starry guest list included actors Ben Platt, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, according to People.

Feldstein and Roberts, a British producer, became engaged in June of last year. The pair began dating shortly after meeting on the set of the 2019 film “How to Build a Girl.”

Appearing at the 2019 South by Southwest festival to promote “Booksmart,” Feldstein publicly acknowledged her relationship with Roberts for the first time while discussing the film’s depiction of a same-sex romance.

