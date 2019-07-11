Here's How Quickly A Seemingly Adorable Bear Can Turn On You

Always keep your distance from the wildlife.
Footage from Irkutsk in Russia’s Siberia region captured earlier this month shows how quickly a slow-moving and curious bear can turn into a threat.
Good thing the windows were closed.
Here in the United States, bears in many areas have come to associate cars with food, for the snacks and remains of meals often left inside. Park officials at Yellowstone urge visitors to honk if a bear approaches a vehicle to scare it off, then drive away to discourage it from returning to other cars.
Park officials also warn visitors to remove all food from vehicles as bears are known to break into unattended cars to get any food inside.
