Bear Has Least Impressed Reaction To Deputies Trying To Free Him From Locked Room

A black bear accidentally locked himself inside a mudroom after walking into a Missoula, Montana, home early Friday morning.

The 3-year-old, who reportedly weighed around 70 pounds, initially ripped “the room apart” after discovering he was trapped, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. But he then clambered into a closet for a nap, where he remained until deputies arrived to remove him at around 5.45 a.m.

Check out the photographs here:

Police said the bear was “not the least bit impressed” when deputies first “knocked on the window” to gain his attention. “He slowly stretched, yawned and, unamused, looked toward the door.”

“Eventually, deputies were able to unlock the door in hopes he would hop down and leave,” the sheriff’s office added. “However, their attempts were only met with more big bear yawns.”

Officials from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks were drafted in to tranquilize the bear. They later relocated him to the Mission Mountains.

Jamie Jonkel, the department’s wildlife management specialist, held off from calling it “a full-fledged break in.” “The door had been ajar,” Jonkel told The Missoulian. “He must have tested it and stepped inside.”

Police said the homeowners were “glad he was removed in good health, but won’t soon forget when this intruder came looking for the bear necessities!”

“This is another good reason to lock up, as we also have unconfirmed reports that he tried two other closets before he decided this one was juuuuuust right (kidding)!” the sheriff’s office concluded its post. “But seriously, lock up!”