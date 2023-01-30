'A Bear On Mars?' NASA Spots Trippy Phenomenon On Planet's Surface

A bear on Mars? NASA

Scientists looking at the surface of Mars have spotted what looks like a bear staring back at them.

A camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter took a photo of the formation on Dec. 12. It was shared Wednesday by the University of Arizona, which operates the camera.

A hill with a V-shaped collapse structure forms the bear’s nose and a circular fracture pattern creates the head, the university’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory explained in the blog for its High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera.

“The circular fracture pattern might be due to the settling of a deposit over a buried impact crater. Maybe the nose is a volcanic or mud vent and the deposit could be lava or mud flows?” it said.

Humans often see faces, animals, objects and other things in space phenomena. In the past viewers have spotted everything from Godzilla in a cloud of space gas to a muppet, a human face and a Sasquatch on Mars.