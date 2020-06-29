A Wisconsin family wasn’t expecting to save a bear’s life when it embarked on an excursion on Marsh-Miller Lake.

Tricia, Brian and Brady Hurt were fishing on Saturday when they encountered a small, swimming bear with its head trapped inside a plastic cheese ball container, Tricia Hurt said.

As the family pulled the boat beside the paddling bear and attempted to remove the tub, the animal became distressed trying to hold its head above water. Eventually, they were able to dislodge the plastic container from its head.

Tricia Hurt told HuffPost the bear, a baby, made it safely to shore.

“Never dreamt we would ever do this in our lifetime,” she wrote on Facebook.

Watch the rescue below.