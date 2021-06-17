Disney+ Just Made Beatles Fans Very Thankful This November

Beatles fans have a big reason to be thankful for Disney+ this November.

The streaming service will premiere “The Beatles: Get Back,” an original documentary directed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, according to a press release.

The film was made using 60 hours of footage and more than 150 hours of audio filmed and recorded in January 1969 for “Let It Be,” a 1970 documentary of the making of the album by the same name.

However, while “Get Back”covers the same ground as “Let It Be,” it does so from a different angle literally and metaphorically, to the point where Jackson calls it a “documentary about the documentary,” according to Vanity Fair.

Still, Jackson avoided reusing footage from the original film unless absolutely necessary.

“One of our mantras is that ‘Let It Be’ is one movie, and our movie is a different movie, and we’re trying not to repeat any footage, with one or two tiny exceptions where we can’t do anything else,” Jackson said. “But we’re trying to not step on ‘Let It Be’s’ toes so that it is still a film that has a reason to exist, and our movie will be a supplement to it.”

The new film is a contrast to the original, which depicted the Beatles on the verge of breaking up. Jackson admits being nervous when he first looked at the raw footage.

“I was waiting for it to go bad, and I had a kind of heavy heart,” Jackson admitted. “What I found is that I was laughing continuously. I just was laughing. I was laughing and laughing and laughing, and I didn’t stop.”

Jackson also realized there was too much footage for a two-hour film, so he turned “Get Back” into three separate episodes, each two hours in length.

The first episode will debut on the streaming service Nov. 25 and the others will debut on Nov. 26 and 27.

The film already has one fan in Paul McCartney. Jackson said after the Beatle saw some of the footage being used for “Get Back,” McCartney remarked, “Look, this stuff’s fantastic, because at the end of the day, I’m a Beatles fan.”

You can see a sneak preview below.