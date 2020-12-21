Beatles Fans Should Find Peter Jackson's New Documentary Truly Fab

Fans of the Beatles just got a big Christmas gift from director Peter Jackson.

“The Lord of the Rings” filmmaker is collaborating with the surviving members of the Fab Four on “The Beatles: Get Back,” a new documentary made from 55 hours of previously unreleased footage of the “Let It Be” sessions.

Although the documentary’s release has been delayed because of COVID-19, Jackson gave fans a sneak peek of the movie on Monday via YouTube.

Jackson stressed the five-minute-plus clip is not a trailer, but a montage of the brighter moments from those recording sessions.

Based on initial viewings, it appears “Get Back” will be a lot more light-hearted than “Let It Be,” the 1970 documentary of the making of an album by the same name, showing a band on the verge of breaking up.

In steep contrast, the clips in Jackson’s new video show John Lennon and Paul McCartney making jokes while making music.

The clip also has additional scenes from the band’s rooftop concert that marked their final public performance.

You can see the clip below. Although “Get Back” was originally set for release this past September, no new release date for the film has been set.

