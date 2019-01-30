“The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson is collaborating with The Beatles on a new movie he promises “will be the ultimate ‘fly on the wall’ experience” that fans have longed for.
Jackson will craft the as-yet-untitled film from 55 hours of previously unreleased footage showing the legendary British music group recording what would become its Grammy Award-winning album “Let It Be” in January 1969.
British director Michael Edward Lindsay-Hogg had originally intended to use the footage he filmed half a century ago, alongside 140 hours of audio, for a television special. But as The Beatles Twitter account Wednesday noted, it “organically” morphed into Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary “Let It Be.”
Jackson said he was “relieved to discover the reality” of the filming of the album 50 years ago was “very different to the myth” of constant conflict between the band’s members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr ― given how the group split up several months later.
“It’s simply an amazing historical treasure-trove. Sure, there’s moments of drama ― but none of the discord this project has long been associated with,” Jackson added. “Watching John, Paul, George, and Ringo work together, creating now-classic songs from scratch, is not only fascinating ― it’s funny, uplifting and surprisingly intimate.”
