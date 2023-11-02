The Beatles’ final song, which they released Thursday, is bringing back lots of musical memories ― but not necessarily of the Fab Four.

However, the new song seems to remind many people on social media of the ’90s British band Oasis, not the Beatles.

Part of fans’ response was cheeky commentary, since Oasis hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” were considered to be inspired by the Beatles.

Very inspired.

So naturally people on X, formerly known as Twitter, had thoughts.

Is it me or does Now & Then sound like Stop Crying Your Heart out by Oasis? — Lee Thompson (@leethommo) November 2, 2023

what if it turns out that the new Beatles song is a lost Oasis song? — Your Canadian GirlFriend (@YourCanadianGF) November 2, 2023

Just heard the new #Beatles song. Sounds like an Oasis rip-off if you ask me. — Rachel Parkin (@RachJParkin) November 2, 2023

this new Beatles song finally answers the question, what if it was the Beatles copying Oasis instead — sigh (@simonruff) November 2, 2023

So excited to hear the new Oasis song Now and Then, you can hear the influence of the Beatles. Love it. — Jonathan Bureau 🇺🇦 (@jockyb74) November 2, 2023

New Beatles song out today, for anyone that is missing Oasis. https://t.co/BuylSJizBB — Luke Holohan (@Lukeholohan) November 2, 2023

Instant thoughts on the new Beatles song. Liked it. Enjoyed Ringo’s drumming. John’s voice maybe TOO clear. Sounded a little like Oasis doing the Beatles near the end. Yeah, a lot better than it might have been. Happy and kind of relieved! #Beatles — Dave Tindall (@DaveTindallgolf) November 2, 2023

It’s so biblical that @thebeatles final single “now and then” is released on the same day that @oasis album “the masterplan” celebrates its 25th anniversary 😭 — RecmRoom@m.cmx.im (@RecmRoom) November 2, 2023

I listened to the new Beatles song and then Spotify decided to play Oasis once I was done. 😂😭 — Valerie Paschall (@lousyhumans) November 2, 2023

One person who didn’t really make Oasis references about “Now and Then” was Liam Gallagher, the band’s lead singer.

He praised the new Beatles song on social media, calling it “incredible, celestial, heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time” in one tweet, before admitting his bias in another post.

“The Beatles could shit in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there,” Gallagher admitted.

Now n Then absolutely incredible biblical celestial heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time long live The Beatles LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2023

The Beatles could shit in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 2, 2023