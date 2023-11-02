The Beatles’ final song, which they released Thursday, is bringing back lots of musical memories ― but not necessarily of the Fab Four.
Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr cribbed together “Now and Then” using an unreleased John Lennon song and unused guitar parts by George Harrison.
However, the new song seems to remind many people on social media of the ’90s British band Oasis, not the Beatles.
Part of fans’ response was cheeky commentary, since Oasis hits like “Wonderwall” and “Champagne Supernova” were considered to be inspired by the Beatles.
Very inspired.
So naturally people on X, formerly known as Twitter, had thoughts.
One person who didn’t really make Oasis references about “Now and Then” was Liam Gallagher, the band’s lead singer.
He praised the new Beatles song on social media, calling it “incredible, celestial, heartbreaking and heartwarming all at the same time” in one tweet, before admitting his bias in another post.
“The Beatles could shit in my hand bag I’d still hide my polo mints in there,” Gallagher admitted.
Listen to the new song here: