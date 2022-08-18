Shopping

Beats Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale On Amazon Right Now

Get select wireless listening accessories for up to 33% off, including the Beats Studio Buds and Powerbeats Pro.

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Powerbeats-Pro-Wireless-Earphones-Headphone/dp/B07R5QD598?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Powerbeats-Pro-Wireless-Earphones-Headphone/dp/B07R5QD598?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Studio-Cancelling-Earbuds-Built-Bluetooth-Headphones/dp/B096SRYXMP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Beats Studio Buds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beats-Studio-Cancelling-Earbuds-Built-Bluetooth-Headphones/dp/B096SRYXMP?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62fe3ce0e4b0a85a81996f96%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Beats Studio Buds</a>
The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds and Beats Studio Buds

Now is also a good time to snag those Beats earbuds that you’ve been eyeing — they’re currently on sale at Amazon for up to 33% off. The offerings include the popular Beats Studio Buds and workout-friendly Beats Flex wireless earbuds. With sweat- and water-resistance, powerful sound quality and customized ear fitting options, these listening accessories will instantly upgrade your exercise routine, work calls and general sonic environment.

Beats’ earbuds are enjoying a moment thanks to a recent collaboration with Kim Kardashian for special edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds in three new neutral colors. Even though these ultra-chic BeatsxKim accessories are currently sold out at Apple, they are still in stock at Amazon, so be sure to grab a a pair while you can.

Amazon
Beats Studio earbuds (33% off)
Available in vibrant colors like red, blue, white and gray, these powerful wireless earbuds come with three soft ear tip sizes so you can get the best and most comfortable fit. The sweat- and water-resistant earbuds allow you to enjoy up to 24 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Promising review: "I got these during Amazon Prime Days as a treat to myself. I just used them yesterday while mowing the lawn. They were very comfortable and the sound was fantastic! They were easy to wear and stayed put without any trouble. It was also easy to bluetooth to my phone." — Barri L. Hoffman
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
Amazon
Beats Flex wireless earbuds (29% off)
Ideal for workout sessions, these “wireless” earbuds are attached on a cord designed to rest on the back of your neck. They offer up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge and come with four ear tip options of different sizes. And if you have a friend nearby that has a pair of Beats headphones or AirPods, you can both listen to the same song or podcast at the same time, thanks to the audio sharing feature. They come in white, black, blue and yellow.

Promising review: "I lose every single pair of ear buds I buy, or they get washed in pockets etc. I debated forever on spending the money and it was so worth it. I don’t like over the ear headphones but was so sick of losing ear buds and I absolutely love these. They don’t tangle, the color is bright and I can keep track of them so much easier. The magnets are awesome I can take them out and they stay around my neck (plus when they click together it pauses your song! It’s such a great feature when you get interrupted and need to take them out quickly) They work great with my iPhone, I can see the battery level and they sync with no issue." — Melissa Stock
$49.95 at Amazon (originally $69.95)
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds (28% off)
These workout-perfect faves have a built-in mic and Apple's H1 headphones chip. Just five minutes in the charging case adds 90 minutes of use, and you'll also appreciate the water- and sweat-resistant build (not to mention the signature Beats quality). The colors on sale are black, pink, ivory and navy blue.

Promising review: "Regular earbuds won’t stay in my ears and headphones that go over my head give me headaches so these are absolutely perfect. The wrap around the ears keeps them from falling out. They stay charged and the sound quality is great. Definitely recommend!" — Addie j
$179.95 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
Amazon
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian
Though they're not on sale right now, Kim Kardashian's earbud collection with Beats is completely sold out at Apple. But fear not — they’re still available to buy on Amazon in all neutral shades: dune (tan), earth (dark brown) and moon (cream). The earbuds have flexible wingtips so they fit comfortably in your ears, and are sweat- and water-resistant so you can workout without worrying about them getting damaged.
$199.95 at Amazon
