“My second pair! I love these! I have the AirPod Pros as well. But these just stay in my ears better, the sound is just as wonderful even without the choice of turning on and off the noise cancellation, the battery life is amazing, it connects to my devices easier, super durable. And for the price !! It’s a steal!” — Taylor

“If you don’t like ear buds and need something to easily remove from your ears and just stay around your neck, get these. You cannot beat the price for this quality. I was a loyal Skullcandy user but I got tired of how quickly they wore out and one ear piece would stop working. I’ve had these for awhile now and they have amazing sounds quality. They get loud and I can’t hear anything else besides what I’m listening to if I have them in. They have magnets that automatically pause as soon as you take them out. And my FAVORITE part is they have PHYSICAL BUTTONS. I hate the tapping to pause or play ear phones. You can’t always get it right, won’t pause on a dime, they drive me crazy. Not these, there’s a physical pause and play button, physical volume buttons, and a physical power button. The wire design too is very sturdy and not weak at all. The Bluetooth range is also great. I can leave my phone charging and go all around my house, down to the basement and outside and it’ll still be connected. The ONLY gripe I have about these is powering it on can be kinda annoying because you have to hold it for a second and the sound it makes letting you know it is on is like a solid 15 seconds after you hit it. Which doesn’t sound like much but it sometimes leads to to believe I didn’t turn them on and I inadvertently turn them back off. But idk about that at all compared to how great these are in every other way! Love these. Gonna purchase backups for sure!!” — Devan

“I was looking for cordless headphones that if I was working out in the yard or going for a walk the music was good quality, if I only wanted one headphone in the other didn’t have to be put in a pocket and didn’t have static. These headphones are great so far, I have used them to mow grass, yard work and for just leisure walks.

Bonus that they drape over the back of your neck and you can have just one ear bud in and no cord to get in the way!” — Annie Gockley

“I bought these because I did not want the AirPods. I like the magnet that keeps them together when not in use. Even though a bit difficult to keep them on the ear once you place them correctly they will not move. Fast charges, good sound quality.” — Carina