“After going through 3 sets of $200 Apple AirPods Pro’s in the last year, the speakers always blew out, I wanted to try something different, I had beats back in high school and they were the best quality headphones I had, so I figured I’d see what their Apple equivalent had to offer, and I’m beyond impressed. For HALF the price, you get a more comfortable and lighter earbud that you can barely tell is in your ear, and doesn’t hurt sitting in my ears after an hour like the AirPods, but most importantly, the sound quality is 10x better, a lot clearer with more bass, as well as they higher output of volume. These are as loud as AirPods at 3/4 volume when AirPods are at full volume. They also have the same tapping features as the AirPods for song skipping, pausing, and calls so it’s not like having to relearn a different style from before. I will never waste the money on AirPods again.” — Juliana Straessley

“This earbuds are so incredible. I love the pink color. They are comfortable to wear once you figure out how to properly place them in your ear. They pair quickly on your device and I have used them on Android and Windows PC as well. The battery life is amazing, which was the biggest thing I was looking for when deciding which earbuds to buy. They also charge super quick and I love the little case. And the sound quality is very good. I am not an expert on audio but for a casual person that loves to listen to music, watch movies and play videogames this work great. So happy with my purchase!” — Gabriela Fernandez

“I am personally super pleased with these headphones...The entire time I’m working out though, my headphones have no issue staying in my ear, the sound quality is amazing, and they have an excellent noise cancellation. Every once in a while you have to adjust them and push them more in your ear if the noise cancellation isn’t perfect, but thats every ear bud, if you don’t want to deal with that then get yourself a set of over the ear headphones. I think this purchase was one hundred percent worth the price! I got them almost a month ago, only charging them a few minutes here and there and they still haven’t been on low battery mode. I was using skullcandy ANC earbuds and honestly they just kept breaking on me, 30/40$ adds up if you have to keep buying a new pair every six months. I would rather pay a hundred bucks at this point for a pair of headphones that work than to not be inconvenienced at the gym with not being able to workout because my headphones broke, and keep buying a new pair of headphones which in the end, end up more costly than this pair anyways.” — Tabby