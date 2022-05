20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown

Satin peep-toe pumps you'll love so much you'll plan a vow renewal just to wear 'em again

They are available in sizes 5–11 and in eight colors."I got these in blue for my wedding shoes, and they were a big hit! Lots of compliments on them throughout the day, and the photographers got some cool shots with them. BUT they need to be broken in! The toes pinched me a lot, so I needed to wear them around the house and do the blow-dryer trick. So keep that in mind for timing. They aren’t super comfortable, but manageable for heels." — Elizabeth Crosby