33 Beautiful Things You’ll Enjoy Having In Your Home

Popular items from this list include:
A produce container that'll also double as a colander
These containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe!Promising review:
"I really wanted to see if this worked so I purchased two packages of strawberries. I washed all the berries and let them dry throughly.
I put half in my berry keeper box and the other in the plastic container from the store. My daughter had to ask for help with the new berry keeper; she had difficulty opening it and closing it sometimes. The berry keeper kept strawberries for 15 days, the grocery store container only kept them 6 days.
Groceries aren’t cheap and I can use anything to prolong the life of my produce. Washed well in the dishwasher on the top rack. I’ll be purchasing more of these attractive quality boxes
. I need one for blueberries and grapes." — Toogreen
Prismatic window film
Check out one former BuzzFeed Shopping editor's writeup on the Rabbitgoo rainbow privacy film
for more deets on why it's so popular!Promising review:
"Buy it just for the prisms! I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall...and the bed...and the cat." — J. B.
A handmade moon phase garland
Base Roots
is a woman-owned small business based in Las Vegas.Promising review:
"I'm an incoming freshman this fall, and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations!
I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the grey/white color scheme I was going for and have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited.
I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." — jhsgf
A soft muslin throw blanket
Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use
." — Fairykisses
A roll of peel-and-stick wallpaper
See one way to use it in this TikTok from @astoldbymichelle
, who revamped their kitchen cabinets with this gorgeous paper!Promising review
: "In love with this daisy paper!! My project turned out beautifully!! Good quality and amazing adhesion!" — Tony
And the Accidentally Wes Anderson coffee table book
My sister-in-law bought my husband and I this book for Christmas and it is such a fun book to look through, even if you aren't a fan of Wes Anderson movies. It's colorful and will make you (and anyone who looks at it) want to travel. If you want even more entertainment and artistry, check out @AcidentallyWesAnderson
on Instagram.Promising review:
"This book is so beautiful! I was curious about what the quality of the printing would be like, wondering how the images would translate from what we are used to seeing on the Instagram page, but everything about this book is practically perfect. In this digital age, there is still something to be said about seeing full color pictures on paper — wow!!! The write ups on each destination are intriguing, but the pictures are STUNNING. I was so excited I couldn't stop myself from flipping through every page as soon as I got it, so I could see all the pictures.
I can't wait to go back and read about each one. This book is giving me a serious case of wanderlust. If you follow this page on Instagram, love travel or photography, this book is a must have." — hburke
An ornate, arched mirror with gorgeous details
Promising review:
"Bought the bronze color and it is just beautiful. It's weighty and looks of good quality and workmanship but is not so heavy that it’s hard to work with if you want to lean it or hang it
. I wanted the Primrose from Anthropologie but it's hard to pay that price. This mirror is quality and has a lot better price. Move over, Primrose. I love it!" — Joni Bell
A set of velvet pillow covers
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display!Promising review:
"This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
A disco ball planter
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan
!Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well-crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A mini Keurig machine
I have this machine in evergreen, and it flawlessly matches my kitchen — which absolutely sparks joy. I was admittedly a little confused at first on how to use it (surprisingly), but once I figured it out, it was smooth sailing. Since it's a single-serve machine, you'll need to add your pod, close the hatch, pour the exact amount of water you'd like to be dispensed in the top, then click the button once
, and wait for the water to heat and pour out. Don't hit the button over and over like I thought I had to...oops. Anyways, it's a fabulous lil' machine and looks super cute on my counter!Promising review:
"I love the convenience of this machine, and the color makes me so happy! Such an attractive design that doesn’t take up too much space on my counter. It even matches my favorite coffee mug!" — Jen F.
A small lamp with the ability to rotate 180 degrees
Promising review
: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it.
The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." — MBA Squared
A curtain of twinkle lights
If it were up to me, I would leave my Christmas lights up inside my home all year long. These twinkle lights are a great way to create that look without being overtly holiday-themed. Tinker Bell would certainly approve!Promising review:
"I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG
An oh-so-cute plush bath mat
Promising review:
"Love the feel of these soft cotton rugs. They wash up like a dream. Whimsical and clean look." — BigPretty
A duvet set complete with a buttery soft cover
You can get a duvet insert here
.Promising review:
"It works awesome, the corner ties save me from having to adjust it every morning. It’s soft and cozy. I tried this duvet cover with a single duvet insert and with two duvet inserts (if you want your bed to feel like a hotel bed, that is the move), and either way very cozy." — Rhiannon M.
An upholstered headboard
Promising review:
"WOW, if you want a high end look (5-star hotel) for your room then don't think twice about purchasing these panels.
They are gorgeous, easy to fit, just watch the video and in half hour you'll have a transformed room. There are cheaper, poor quality panels out there DO NOT waste your money." — rjwebb121
An arched full length mirror
Promising review:
"I have wanted a giant floor mirror for ages, but everything I had seen was either cheap looking or was going to cost me $800–$1,000. This was such a nerve wracking purchase because I was worried it wouldn’t be the quality I wanted. I am so happy with this purchase! It is HEAVY, probably a good 40 lbs. Very sturdy, very solid, and absolutely stunning.
Has hooks on the back should I decide to hang it as well. The size is phenomenal. I highly recommend this product!" — BreWitching
A decorative jar filled with 135 matches
Promising review:
"Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
And a chic glass candle
La Jolíe Muse Store
is a small business that sells beautiful home products.Promising review:
"This is such a gorgeous candle, especially for the price. The glass is beautiful and the color is exactly what I wanted. I love how thick the wick is. It has a pretty strong scent when the top is off even when it's not lit. Really like the look of it, I have received so many compliments on it." — Erin
A twist-bottom flower vase
Check out a TikTok of the twist-off vase
in action. Amaranth Vase Company
is a small business that was started to solve the problem of the messiness and inconvenience of caring for a bouquet of flowers. Promising review
: "Most genius vase. The flowers last so much longer, because you can change the water and snip the stems to keep bacteria from growing and killing your flowers. It’s also beautiful as a vase itself, super modern and chic." — Eliezer Labkowsky
Or a set of five petite glass vases
Promising review:
"These little vases look great holding fresh, artificial, or dried flowers or herbs. Alone or in groups on a nightstand or a luncheon table, you can enjoy their pretty colors and designs." — C. Gaj
Or, abandon real flowers and snag a Lego flower bouquet
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend
.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic. Promising review
: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." — Greg
Ribbed tapered candles made from soy and beeswax
Cai Cai Handmade is a small business based out of Texas that sells stunning handmade candles.Promising review:
"These tapered candles are an absolute dream. Gorgeous and amazing quality! My second time purchasing and love them!" — Maria
A nonslip desk pad
Promising review:
"This mat is beautiful! Just as advertised — it covers and protects my desk while looking adorable. The mat feels high quality, the print is clear, and adds just the right amount of thickness.
With this, I do not need a separate mouse pad, which helps save space. I’m very pleased with the value of this mat." — MSDubya
Flower-shaped drawer knobs
Get a set of four from Amazon for $26.99
.
A tiered plant stand
Promising review:
"Ordered the smaller size — it is small and yet sturdy, looks very elegant and is good quality and finish. Assembling was super easy.
I am going to order one more. Loved it and highly recommend it." — Ashutosh Agte
A cookbook-inspired tea towel from Rifle Paper Co.
Available in eight styles.
A waterproof, stain-resistant faux marble granite
Promising review:
"I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk
. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that... paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl(?) with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and re-finished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet.
It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." — Ezra Boyd
A table lamp
Promising review:
"This is a great little lamp, very classy looking. It definitely looks more expensive than it is (it's not flawless, but you can't see the minor imperfections unless you're looking closely). It is somewhat small as some other reviewers have said, but that was what I wanted. It fits perfectly on my little nightstand. I think the sample photos of it on the dresser give you a pretty good idea of its size. I would definitely recommend this lamp, especially at this price. I might even buy another one for my desk." — Bee
Farmhouse semi-blackout curtains
Promising review:
"These panels are just as pretty as the picture. I’m very pleased with the purchase. I like that a little light still comes in during the day." — tricia
Pastel pots and pans
The 10-piece set comes with a 2-quart saucepan, a 6-quart stock pan, an 8-quart- stock pot, 8-inch and 11-inch frying pans, and a 2.8-quart sauté pan.Promising review:
"After using these pans daily for a year, they are worth the money. They are still non-stick, still easy to clean, still look gorgeous.
To do our best to keep them nice, we hand-wash, use felt pot separators, don't use metal utensils, and don't put them in the oven. They have a few dings and a couple of scrapes, mostly around the rim and around the edge of the base where they sit on the electric heating element, but that's part of life. The scrapes haven't affected their performance, they are still nonstick and still easy to swipe clean — even after a couple of days of stuff being dried on. Tl:dr, I love these pans. Gorgeous AND functional." — Andrew Kennedy
A vintage-inspired storage ottoman
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord
has and loves this ottoman:
"If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A macramé swing for the corner of your room
Promising review:
"Bought this for my 6-year-old's room makeover. She loves it and curls up in it most days. She piles in the pillows and blankets to make the ropes cozy. I had my dad, who built houses for a living, install it for me to make sure it was secure but I think as long as you use a stud finder and have a good screwdriver, anyone can do this.
" — KrisSquared
uniqWatercolorStiq / Etsy
And a splurge-worthy piece of abstract wall art
UniqWatercolorStiqis a small business based out of Oakland Park, Florida that creates stunning pieces of wall decor.Promising review:
"This piece is absolutely stunning. I can't stop looking at it; I love how it complements my space. 100% recommend." — Sha Noriega