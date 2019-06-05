34 Beautiful LGBTQ Wedding Photos That Are Overflowing With Love

The beginning of June marks the start of Pride Month , a time dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ community (though, here at HuffPost, we prefer to keep the celebrations going all year long ).

To that end, we’ve gathered a whole bunch of LGBTQ wedding photos that beautifully capture the many emotions of tying the knot: the joy, the excitement, the peace of knowing you’ve found your person and the overwhelming sense of gratitude that you get to spend the rest of your lives together.