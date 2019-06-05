34 Beautiful LGBTQ Wedding Photos That Are Overflowing With Love

Here come the happy tears!
The beginning of June marks the start of Pride Month, a time dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ community (though, here at HuffPost, we prefer to keep the celebrations going all year long).
To that end, we’ve gathered a whole bunch of LGBTQ wedding photos that beautifully capture the many emotions of tying the knot: the joy, the excitement, the peace of knowing you’ve found your person and the overwhelming sense of gratitude that you get to spend the rest of your lives together.
Check out some truly powerful wedding moments below:
LGBTQ Proposal Stories