Relationships

34 Beautiful LGBTQ Wedding Photos That Are Overflowing With Love

These powerful images show us what true love looks like. 🌈

Here come the happy tears!

The beginning of June marks the start of Pride Month, a time dedicated to honoring the LGBTQ community (though, here at HuffPost, we prefer to keep the celebrations going all year long).

To that end, we’ve gathered a whole bunch of LGBTQ wedding photos that beautifully capture the many emotions of tying the knot: the joy, the excitement, the peace of knowing you’ve found your person and the overwhelming sense of gratitude that you get to spend the rest of your lives together.

Check out some truly powerful wedding moments below:

1
Hallie Kohler
2
Studio XIII Photography
3
Nichols Photographers
4
Images by Amber Robinson
5
De Nueva Photography
6
Leah Moyers Photography
7
Serena Genovese Photography
8
Steph Grant Photography
9
Jordan Voth
10
Katherine Elyse Photography
11
Leah Moyers Photography
12
Alea Lovely
13
De Nueva Photography
14
Tracey Buyce Photography
15
BeauMonde Originals
16
Melia Lucida
17
Salt & Pine Photography
18
Images by Amber Robinson
19
Helena & Laurent Photography
20
Katherine Elyse Photography
21
Helena & Laurent Photography
22
Jonas Seaman Photography
23
Avangard Photography
24
Steph Grant Photography
25
Kelly Ginn Photography
26
Salt & Pine Photography
27
Nichols Photographers
28
Meagan Nelson Photography
29
De Nueva Photography
30
De Nueva Photography
31
TARA BETH PHOTOGRAPHY
32
BeauMonde Originals
33
Katie Kaizer Photography
34
Pollard We Are
