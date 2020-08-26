Making your home more suitable for entertaining — or an at-home happy hour with your roommates — is a great place to start. (If you plan on inviting friends and family over, just keep in mind that the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines still recommend that events stay small and outdoors, and that those attending stay at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and do not share objects.)

If you don’t want to keep all your cocktail-making supplies packed up in your latest Drizly order box, a bar cart is an elegant solution to storing all of your liquor, glassware and bar accessories.