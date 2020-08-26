HuffPost Finds

Beautiful Mini Bar Carts For Small Spaces And Every Budget

Whether your budget is beer of bottle service, we've found options to make at-home cocktail hour a little more special.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We&rsquo;ve found bar cart options for making your next happy hour a little more special.&nbsp;
We’ve found bar cart options for making your next happy hour a little more special. 

As we prepare for what will inevitably be another season of spending time at home, you might be making a few updates to make your space feel more functional and fun.

Making your home more suitable for entertaining — or an at-home happy hour with your roommates — is a great place to start. (If you plan on inviting friends and family over, just keep in mind that the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines still recommend that events stay small and outdoors, and that those attending stay at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and do not share objects.)

If you don’t want to keep all your cocktail-making supplies packed up in your latest Drizly order box, a bar cart is an elegant solution to storing all of your liquor, glassware and bar accessories.

Bar carts usually feature a shelf or tray for storing bottles, mixers and cocktail accessories, plus wheels to take the party wherever it needs to go. Sometimes they have racks for tucking away wine bottles or hanging drink glasses. We’ve seen industrial bar carts made with wooden shelves and iron frames, as well as glam bar carts made with mirrored trays and golden accents.

Many of these bar carts are beautiful enough that they’re just as much on display as any decanters, vintage glassware or decor sitting on top of them. Finding a beautiful bar cart is easy, but deciding on one that fits in your space and your budget can be a challenge.

There are mini bar carts small enough to fit behind a couch or underneath your TV if you’re tight on square footage. If you’re on a beer budget, you can repurpose a small utility cart, like this IKEA bar cart for just $28. Looking to bring the bottle service experience home? We found this gorgeous wood and gold bar cart from West Elm.

We’ve rounded up beautiful bar carts for small spaces at every budget so you can shake up your next cocktail hour.

Take a look below:

$ - Mercer41 Heisler Bar Cart
Wayfair
This glam bar cart has a gold frame, wooden shelves and racks for bottle and glasses. Find it for $126 at Wayfair.
$ - Mercury Row Daleville Bar Cart
Wayfair
This industrial bar cart has a black metal rectangular frame and glass shelves. Find it for $144 at Wayfair.
$ - Round Smoke Black Glass And Gold 2 Tier Bar Cart
World Market
This small round bar cart has black glass shelves and a gold frame. Find it for $150 at World Market.
$ - Gracie Oaks Tower Bar Cart
Wayfair
This bar cart has a metal frame, wooden shelves and racks for bottles and glasses. Find it for $80 at Wayfair.
RÅSKOG
IKEA
Find this compact utility cart for $30 at IKEA.
$ - Willa Arlo Interiors Hansley Bar Cart
Wayfair
This curved bar cart has glass shelves and a chrome frame. Find it for $92 at Wayfair.
$ - Novogratz Helix Bar Cart
Wayfair
This small rectangle bar cart has three shelves and a gold metal frame. Find it for $65 at Wayfair.
$ - South Shore City Life Bar Cart
Wayfair
This modern bar cart has a sleek black metal frame. Find it for $137 at Wayfair.
$$ - Gemma Bar Cart
West Elm
This small round bar cart has mirrored shelves and brass frame. Find it for $199 at West Elm.
$$ - Selene Bar Cart
Urban Outfitters
This sleek round bar cart has glass shelves and a silver frame. Find it for $179 at Urban Outfitters.
$$ - Mid-Century Bar Cart
West Elm
This rectangle bar cart has a wooden frame and gold accents. Find it for $299 at West Elm.
$$ - AllModern Willem Mirrored Bar Cart
Wayfair
This small round bar cart has glass shelves and a metal frame. Find it for $175 at Wayfair.
$$ - Walnut Mid Century 2 Tier Bar Cart
World Market
This natural bar cart is made with walnut wood. Find it for $200 at World Market.
$$ - Claire Bar Cart
Urban Outfitters
This art deco bar cart has painted glass shelves and a gold frame. Find it for $299 at Urban Outfitters.
$$ - Industrial Bar Cart
Amazon
This industrial bar cart has wooden shelves and a pipe frame. Find it for $200 on Amazon.
$$ - Williston Forge Ginnie 2-Tier Round Metal Frame Bar Cart
Wayfair
This petite bar cart has round wooden trays and a metal frame. Find it for $200 at Wayfair.
$$ - Greyleigh Crete Bar Cart
Wayfair
This art deco bar cart has two mirrored shelves and a gold metal frame. Find it for $174 at Wayfair.
$$$ - Howle Bar Cart
All Modern
This midcentury-modern bar cart is made with wooden shelves, an iron frame, gold accents and racks for bottles and glasses. Find it for $400 at All Modern.
$$$ - Tiered Bar Console
West Elm
This bar cart has white and walnut shelves, a brass frame and a glassware rack. Find it for $399 at West Elm.
$$$ - Antwan Bar Cart
All Modern
This contemporary bar cart has a clear glass frame and metal accents. Find it for $360 at All Modern.
$$$ - Playa Outdoor Bar Cart
West Elm
This natural bar cart is made with eucalyptus and mahogany wood. Find it for $399 at West Elm.
$$$ - Nicole Marble and Metal Bar Cart
All Modern
This glam round bar cart has marble shelves and a gold frame. Find it for $410 at All Modern.
$$$ - Madilyn Bar Cart
Urban Outfitters
This bar cart has black wooden shelves and a copper frame. Find it for $379 at Urban Outfitters.
$$$$ - Oscarine Lucite Bar Cart
Anthropologie
This glam bar cart is made with a lucite frame, tempered glass shelves and gold accents. Find it for $698 at Anthropologie.
$ - Haotian Bar Serving Cart
Amazon
This bar cart has wooden shelves, a metal frame and racks for bottles and glasses. Find it for $120 at Amazon.
Commercefinds homeshoppingfinds drinkHome & Living