As we prepare for what will inevitably be another season of spending time at home, you might be making a few updates to make your space feel more functional and fun.
Making your home more suitable for entertaining — or an at-home happy hour with your roommates — is a great place to start. (If you plan on inviting friends and family over, just keep in mind that the CDC’s coronavirus guidelines still recommend that events stay small and outdoors, and that those attending stay at least 6 feet apart, wear masks and do not share objects.)
If you don’t want to keep all your cocktail-making supplies packed up in your latest Drizly order box, a bar cart is an elegant solution to storing all of your liquor, glassware and bar accessories.
Bar carts usually feature a shelf or tray for storing bottles, mixers and cocktail accessories, plus wheels to take the party wherever it needs to go. Sometimes they have racks for tucking away wine bottles or hanging drink glasses. We’ve seen industrial bar carts made with wooden shelves and iron frames, as well as glam bar carts made with mirrored trays and golden accents.
Many of these bar carts are beautiful enough that they’re just as much on display as any decanters, vintage glassware or decor sitting on top of them. Finding a beautiful bar cart is easy, but deciding on one that fits in your space and your budget can be a challenge.
There are mini bar carts small enough to fit behind a couch or underneath your TV if you’re tight on square footage. If you’re on a beer budget, you can repurpose a small utility cart, like this IKEA bar cart for just $28. Looking to bring the bottle service experience home? We found this gorgeous wood and gold bar cart from West Elm.
We’ve rounded up beautiful bar carts for small spaces at every budget so you can shake up your next cocktail hour.
Take a look below: