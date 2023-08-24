31 Pieces Of Decor As Practical As They Are Beautiful

Popular items from this list include:
- Some LED lights to add some extra lighting to your kitchen that can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Home.
- A chic and compact floor-lamp/side table hybrid if you’re short on space but need both a floor light and a side table.
- A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses so you always have a “fresh” arrangement on display.
Some LED lights
Promising review:
"We love our new strip lights so much that I decided to buy a second set. The first one was installed above the kitchen cabinets where we placed some artwork and vases. The second set was placed under the kitchen island top. Grandkids love speaking to Alexa to change the colors of the lights. Set up was extremely easy and it works with the Alexa app.
" — junin07
A chic and compact floor-lamp/side table hybrid
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" — Emily van den Berg
A very realistic bouquet of faux red roses
Promising review
: "Retired Florist here...These roses have a velvet finish, for the money they are amazing. I gave a few to a cashier at the grocery store, and she jumped up and down. At first, she thought they were fresh. When she realized they were artificial, she was even happier." — Michael Molinaro
A set of three flickering flameless candles
Check these out in a Carly Silverman's TikTok
where she shows her favorite bedroom decor finds. Promising review
: "These candles are the most realistic flameless candles that I've owned
. The timer works well and the flickering flame is a beautiful touch. They are brighter than I expected and add a lovely glow to a darker corner. I love the dark brown and will keep them out for all the seasons." — Paula Johnson
Pastel Design Studio / Etsy
A printable Wi-Fi sign
Pastel Design Studio is a woman-owned small business based in North Carolina making original printable art and graphic resources.Promising review
: "The cutest Wi-Fi sign! Can’t wait to put it up for our guests this weekend! Love that I can change the details when we move and change passwords!
So cute!" — Hannah
A gallery wall kit
Promising review:
"I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." — Cristina C Sanchez
An upholstered storage ottoman
You can see it in action in this
TikTok video.Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A wall-mounted mirror with a shelf
Promising review
: "For years I had a small table inside the door to hold keys, mail, etc. And for years I would knock into the table with my purse, groceries, or computer bag in the small space. But one needs a place to drop stuff and a mirror to check yourself on the way out. This mirror with a built-in tray is a perfect solution and adorable. Both the mirror and gold frame are flawless
. I am really happy with this find." — Sold001
A set of satin pillowcases
Promising Review:
"LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made, and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" — shawnellnewberry
An acrylic tray table
Promising review
: "I really love this item so much!! It’s so beautiful and at a good price point for the material and quality
. Came in less than a week, I recommend this 10/10. Loved that you didn’t need to put together, it came already assembled." — Michael Hebner
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
See it in this TikTok from @favonlinefinds
!Promising review:
"This is the cutest way to hold keys ever!
And it was mad easy to install: peel and stick. I don’t know how I ever survived just using a hook instead of this cute magnet cloud. Excellent housewarming gift too. I now take it with wine as a gift for any friends/family moving." — Clemmie C.
An LED 3D digital clock
Get a close-up look at it in this TikTok from @kalie_ho
!Promising review:
"Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" — Kevin Miller-Smead
A wireless crystal table lamp
Highly recommend checking it out in this TikTok from @heartdefensor
!Promising review
: "The light looks so magical. My favorite part is that you can place it anywhere without having to plug it in. Comes with a USB charger to recharge the battery. Also dimmable. Perfect night light for reading." — Jasmine
A privacy window film
Promising review:
"I can't tell you how surprised and delighted we were at the rainbow effect this film has. I bought it to make a window overlooking the street more private, and I thought I would appreciate seeing the rainbow colors on the window itself. But then when the light was shining on it at the right angle, it cast these beautiful rainbow colors on the wall
. So I bought a second roll to put on one of our master bedroom windows that overlooks our neighbor's patio so I don't have to draw the curtains. In the morning now, the light comes in at just the right angle to pass through the rainbow prism and cast beautiful rainbow colors on the wall." — J.B.
A shelf floor lamp with built-in USB charging ports and electrical outlets
Check out this TikTok
on how to style it!Promising review
: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." — Beatrice
A quilted chenille floor pillow
Promising review:
"My husband and daughter made fun of me for purchasing a 'floor pillow'…but guess who uses it all the time? They do! It’s a great pillow — comfortable, wears well, and easy to store
(I just slide it between our bookcase and couch)." — Brittany
A set of fridge organization labels
Organise Life is a small business in Australia that focuses on pantry and home labels.
A soft muslin throw blanket
It's featured in this TikTok from @bymichellelei
!Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use
." — Fairykisses
A gold end table with a charcoal-gray top
Promising review:
"This table is FANTASTIC. Putting it together literally took three minutes. It's sturdy, attractive, and the perfect size for decor and some books. HIGHLY recommend." — KayKay
Some floating shelves to install in your bathroom
Promising review:
"These shelves are so beautiful! My bathroom doesn't have a counter around the sink so this is perfect. It is modern and sleek and the wood and cast-iron shelves are very well built and sturdy.
I was surprised that these are such high quality considering the price." — Vincent
A Diana The Huntress bust
Promising review
: "This is perfect in my entryway and was exactly what I was looking for! It’s beautiful and sturdy in person, and also a perfect size that doesn’t appear too over the top but really elevates the aesthetic of my home
. Highly recommend!" — Deanna Smeragliuolo
A farmhouse-inspired set of refillable dispensers
Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned small business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that designs hand-lettered items and home decor. Promising review:
"I LOVE these bottles!! They make my shower look organized
and a bit luxurious!"— Customer
A wireless library light
The portrait lights are battery-operated and wireless so you don't have to worry about hiring an electrician or doing any installation your self. Each unit runs off of three AAAs (get a 36-pack here
before you forget!) and an included remote lets you set the light to different brightnesses and schedule a timer for15, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. Promising review
: "For the price, you can’t beat it. Super easy to install and lightweight. The gold had a slight orange tint to it, so be mindful of that. I actually just taped over the light and spray painted ours with gold spray paint I had left over and then they were absolutely perfect." — Paris Seder
An aromatherapy eucalyptus shower/bath pouch
Eucalyptus Blooms is a small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina that sells eucalyptus and lavender shower and bath products and bouquets.Promising review:
"I am in love, oh my gosh! The smell is delightful.
I am thankful for the three pouches because I can share them with my family. They're exactly what we need for our three bathrooms. We're so excited for the benefits these offer. I walk into the bathroom and 😍." — Melissa Aguilar
A panel of velvet blackout curtains
Promising review
: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person
. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advise you steam them to get the wrinkle out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." — Alex
A Dali clock
Promising review
: "This is an awesome clock for anyone who loves Dali and surrealist art. It is a great value for the money considering it is super cool and seems to be good quality
. The whole clock is encased in a distorted plastic bubble which is very cool. The metallic part is also plastic which is fine. It ticks a bit loudly, but I personally like that, I'm just glad such a cool clock is also fully functional." — Zach
A faux olive tree i
Promising review
: "I almost bought a $400 one from a well-known brand, but I'm SO happy I trusted this one. It's gorgeous. — Helen
An antique-inspired mirror
Promising review
: "This was everything I had hoped it would be. It is light, easy to hang, and just beautiful! The weight really helps in the installation as I have plaster walls and can use those Command strips
on this. Some mirrors are so heavy — this one isn't. It's just beautiful. Highly recommend. Quick shipping, too!" — Jane G Chlapaty
A disco ball planter
It's featured in this TikTok from @annamoraan
!Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A frameless mirror
Promising review
: "I have been on the lookout for a mirror for my dresser for awhile now. I wanted something that was a bit different. This fit the bill!" — silvie
And a macramé produce hammock
Knapps Knots is a San Diego-based small business owned by Anastasia Knapp who is quite possibly making the cutest macrame and wood crafts you've ever seen. Promising review:
"Absolutely loved it! Perfect if you have little counter space
." — Jessi